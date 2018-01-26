Xian Lim leaves Star Magic

Kapamilya leading man Xian Lim on Tuesday signed up with Viva Artists Agency, after nearly a decade as a contract artist of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic.

The 28-year-old actor was welcomed to Viva Entertainment by company executives, including Veronique del Rosario and founder Vic del Rosario, during the contract-signing at its headquarters in Pasig.

The five-year contract includes starring roles in 10 movies under Viva Films, and new music under Viva Records.

“This is going to be a very exciting year with a lot of movies coming up,” Lim told reporters shortly after the contract-signing. “Para sa akin, gusto ko lang talaga magtrabaho and at the same time mas makilala pa ako ng mga tao.”

Lim, who started acting in 2008, is best known for his lead roles in numerous ABS-CBN teleseryes, including “My Binondo Girl”, “Ina, Kapatid, Anak”, and “The Story of Us”. In all three, he co-starred with Kim Chiu, with whom he is also being romantically linked in real life.

As a Star Magic artist, Lim also starred in several films, mostly under ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema; and released three studio albums, all under Star Music.

“I will always be thankful and grateful sa lahat ng nabigay ng Star Magic. Ms. Mariole, Mr. M, [they’re] family. Family naman do’n, e,” Lim said, referring to Star Magic heads Mariole Alberto and Johnny Manahan.

Asked if his contract with the ABS-CBN talent arm had already expired when he started talks with Viva, Lim confirmed that to be the case. He said the parting from his managers of nine years was amicable.

“Maayos naman po. I had my mom. Nadaan lang po sa usapan,” he said.

‘ABS-CBN WILL ALWAYS BE HOME’

With his move to Viva, Lim joins several other Kapamilya stars managed by the company’s talent arm, including James Reid, Nadine Lustre, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, and Sarah Geronimo.

Among Lim’s first projects as a Viva artist is a role in the Viva-produced “Miss Granny” film, starring Reid and Geronimo.

Lim mentioned the project as the biggest draw to “grab the opportunity” to sign with Viva, saying he has always wanted to work with the pop superstar.

Now that he’s a Viva contract artist, Lim was asked if he would be open to taking up projects with ABS-CBN rival GMA-7.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin na I really love ABS-CBN. ABS-CBN has always been my home,” he answered.

Veronique del Rosario of Viva, who was also present during the interview, added that although Lim’s new contract allows him to work in any network, the actor had made his preference clear to stay with ABS-CBN.

Lim cited still being a Kapamilya in answering another question, as to whether fans can still expect further “KimXi” projects, or those featuring him and Chiu as an onscreen pair.

“Definitely nando’n pa rin naman ‘yun. I’ve always been vocal about our tandem. Definitely, hindi siya matatapos. The ‘KimXi’ tandem will always be there,” he said.

