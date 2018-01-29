According to Robin Padilla, young stars nowadays lack the acknowledgment and respect for senior actors whenever they cross paths or are present in the same place.



“I must say that it’s so different these days as compared to my time,” he avers. “There’s really something amiss when it comes to showing respect for older or more veteran stars. Contemporary young stars don’t know how to show it and they’re not the slightest concerned on the matter.”



Binoe reveals that he himself has an experience of this kind.



“Oh, yes! Many times actually. You meet this young crop of stars in the elevator and they’ll not acknowledge you as if you were non-existent. Sometimes, I’m tempted to say, ‘Hey! I’m Robin Padilla!’ But of course, you don’t want to impose on them, right?”



This development saddens the Sana Dalawa ang Puso lead.

“It’s because I was brought up in an era where junior stars have high respect for their senior counterparts. Like Boss Vic (del Rosario, Jr.) of Viva. For the longest time, I worked with them. Snubbing senior stars was a big no-no for him. He would talk to the stars personally to explain this. That’s the system I’m used to that’s why I’m somewhat disappointed with the present set-up.”



Robin reiterates though that he’s not obliging the generation of young stars to do such although he’s searching for that tradition in contemporary setting.



“I just miss it but I cannot impose or oblige the young stars of today to do the same. I don’t want it to become a big issue.”

Speaking of being a senior in the industry, the Pilipinas Got Talent judge doesn’t hide his true age.



“I’m proud to say that I’m now 48 years old. Why would I be shy to reveal my true age? What matters, I’m happy to still be here in showbiz. I was able to meet this fresh crop of talents. It’s a blessing to have met them at this time. For me, it’s an asset.

“One thing more, reaching this stage in your life gives you an authority to speak up on certain things. Being part of the so-called old school has its positive side. Just like when I get asked what my secret success formula is, I realize that it’s the humility that I have after all these years,” ends Binoe.

by: J.Gonzales, TMS

