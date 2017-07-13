Zsa Zsa finds her life partner

ZSA ZSA Padilla has been absent from the movie scene for some time. Her last movie was “You’re Still the One” two years ago for Regal, where she played Dennis Trillo’s blind mother. But now, she’s back in two new movies, “Bes and the Beshies” and “Ang Larawan.”

“Bes” is a comedy about four friends and she co-stars with Ai Ai de las Alas, Carmi Martin and Beauty Gonzales, directed by Joel Lamangan and produced by Dennis Evangelista for Cineko Productions.

“Larawan” is a period musical set before World War II where she co-stars with other singers like Rachel Alejandro, Joanna Ampil and Celeste Legaspi. It’s being entered in the Metro Manila Film Festival this December.

Zsa Zsa is engaged to be married to Conrad Onglao and when asked about this when she appeared on ABS-CBN’s “Magandang Buhay” recently, she said: “May mga inaayos pa.” It’s common knowledge they broke up last year but quietly reconciled

early this year.

“Yes, there was a time when we were apart. Minsan nga, nasabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘Lord, dapat ba nangyari ‘yun na nagkahiwalay kami?’ Pero kung hindi nangyari ‘yun, siguro hindi namin mas maiintindihan ang isa’t isa. So probably, we needed the time

to be apart”

She then told Conrad: “Kasi I understand now that you truly are now my partner for life. I wanna grow older with you and I enjoy doing all the things we enjoy doing together. Feeling ko, talagang ibinigay ka ni God para sa akin dahil nung time na sobrang kalungkutan ko, it was really difficult.”

When Conrad was asked who Zsa Zsa is in his life, he replied: “She’s my life, my life partner. Zsa Zsa is very sweet, very thoughtful, extremely generous at heart. And I’m always so touched by that.”

Well, how sweet, isn’t it? We’re praying that these sweet feelings they have for each other now will stay with them for the rest of their lives so that they will have a long and lasting relationship as a loving couple.( M. Bautista, Malaya)

