Adrift (PG)

Swept Away!

People who go into the water need a certain degree of common sense and bravery. Not since Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 break-out thriller Jaws has there been such an atmosphere of intense fear generated by the real-life story depicted in Adrift. Brought to the shores of the West Coast by Elevation Pictures this eye-opener will leave you shaken and stirred and sure to think twice of sailing. Sail on Over to Metropolis or some of your other local Cineplex theatre in B.C. to see what can go wrong when you tempt Mother Nature.

Paradise found. That’s Tahiti. All that beauty was the lure that California adventuress Tami Oldham needed to make the trek to this exotic playground. There’s nothing old about all the naivety Shailene Woodley projects as a happy go lucky try anything girl who falls for the charms of Richard Sharp, a somewhat older oarsman. Smooth as silk turns out to be this easy-going Aussie well portrayed by Sam Claflin.

Despite the age difference the pair hook up and embark on a whirlwind romance enhanced by a sailing adventure. Little do they know that the sea may have a thing or two in store for the star-crossed lovers as they enter the no man’s land of a very unforgiving ocean.

Fear is the order of the day as a giant wall of water comes a tumbling down. Few bookmakers in Vegas would take odds on either of these lost souls surviving. Thanks to the artful In your face direction of Baltasar Kormakur. Audiences are put right into the eye of the storm in all its menace,

Exciting and realistic Adrift shows the struggle a woman must endure to set the right course for her life. Made with a flash back flash forward signature here’s one tale of a true-life event you soon won’t forget.

By Alan Samuel

Like this: Like Loading...