Mean Dreams (PG) ***

  November 5, 2016
    Beware new things. Out in the country a young boy comes of age in a hurry in Mean Dreams. Fresh from a rousing debut at The Vancouver International film Festival this heavyweight drama from Elevation Pictures is now making waves at select Cineplex Odeon theatres around B.C.

    mean-dreamsFarm hand Jonas Ford leads a rather sheltered life on a remote farm run by an aloof dad and dysfunctional mother. Showing  star qualities in the making as a young Matt Damon/Leonardo DiCaprio lookalike is Josh Wiggins. Good rural qualities come in handy as Josh befriends new neighbour Casey Caraway, much to her authoritarian father’s chagrin. That more worldly presence and outlook on life exhibited by  Sophie Celisse provides the perfect counter to Jonas.

    Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. But when Jonas decides to go against Casey’s hard living dad officer Wayne it sets off a chain of events few could predict. Get prepared for a barn burner of a movie as Bill Paxton sets back good parenting for centuries thanks to his brutal portrayal of a know-it-all guardian(?).

    Disturbing beyond belief Mean Dreams is a troubling tale of young love, parental interference and a fight to survive. Full of surprises the atmosphere here is well preserved with buoyant performances reeling you in. And Colm Feore also plays a hand in  Giving the law a bad name.

    By Alan Samuel

