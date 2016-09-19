img_2730

A Tale of Love and Darkness (PG) ***

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 19, 2016
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 18

    • Holy Alliance!

    img_2729Never forget your roots. Give credit to Hollywood superstar Natalie Portman for shunning the hot blockbuster limelight to deliver a nice poignant drama in A Tale of Love and Darkness. Impressive in her directorial debut Ms. Portman does a Ricky job navigating the troubled waters of a nation in conflict while wrestling with problems of her own on the home front.

    By now the world knows of all the problems inherent in the Middle East. Relationships between Israelis and Palestinians have undergone umpteenth changes over time. Set in Modern Israel this smart adaptation of the  best selling novel from noted writer Amos Oz our story revolves around the marriage of Nadia to struggling writer Amos Oz. between the two the pair have a long young son.

    Scenes depicting the birth of Israel to the family’s befriending of a Palestinian couple to Oz”s workaholic lifestyle and fondness for other women weigh heavily on Nadi’s mind. Not too political but with quaint subtleties A Tale of Love and Darkness reveals a depth of humanity and family ties seldom seen in most Hollywood fare. Consider this small film to be a flower in the desert and well worth cultivating for yourselves.

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the anniversary of 9/11 and the National Day of Service

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • img_2730
      19 September 2016
      16 mins ago No comment

      A Tale of Love and Darkness (PG) ***

      Holy Alliance! Never forget your roots. Give credit to Hollywood superstar Natalie Portman for shunning the hot blockbuster limelight to deliver a nice poignant drama in A Tale of Love and Darkness. Impressive in her directorial debut Ms. Portman does a Ricky job navigating the troubled waters of a ...

    • steel-beamjpg-jpg-size-custom-crop-1086x736
      19 September 2016
      3 hours ago No comment

      Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the anniversary of 9/11 and the National Day of Service

      The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the National Day of Service: “Today, we mark the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States that killed nearly 3,000 innocent victims – including 24 Canadians. ...

    • Terry Lake, Christy Clark
      19 September 2016
      6 hours ago No comment

      Clark government needs to step up action on Fentanyl crisis

      Five months after B.C.’s provincial health officer declared a public health emergency related to Fentanyl overdoses, the Christy Clark government is still not treating the crisis seriously enough, say New Democrats. “This is a public safety crisis that puts both casual and experienced drug users throughout the province at ...

    • Canadians Robert Hall (left) and John Ridsdel (centre) were beheaded earlier this year. The third hostage, Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad, was freed by the Abu Sayyaf on September 17.
      18 September 2016
      21 hours ago No comment

      Norwegian freed by Abu Sayyaf in the Philippines describes ordeal with dead Canadian hostages

      A Norwegian man freed after almost a year in captivity by the Abu Sayyaf terror group in the Philippines says the experience was “devastating”. Kjartan Sekkingstad said that he and his fellow captives, two of whom were Canadians who were subsequently beheaded, were treated like slaves. Sekkingstad was freed ...