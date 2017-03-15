Ambassador assures Canadian mining companies will comply with Philippine standards

  • jfortaleza
  • March 14, 2017
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 53

    • Canadian companies will continue to mine in the Philippines as long as the Philippine government allows

    them, according to Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines John T. Holmes.

    Holmes also said that Canadian miners will abide by standards outlined under the law in the Philippines.

    Canada and Australia are two of the biggest mining operators in the country.

    Several foreign mines, including that of Holmes’s home country, were affected, following the order of

    Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez to close 23 mining operations and suspend five others.

    “Yes (Canadian firms will continue mining in the Philippines),” Holmes said during an evening reception

    at his residence in Metro Manila.

    He added that Canada will honour any Philippine government decisions on the mining industry.

    “Whatever you decide, that is your sovereign right. If you don’t want mining, let us know,” said the

    ambassador.

    Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines John T. Holmes.

    The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) last month ordered the shutdown of 23

    of the country’s 41 operational metal mines while suspending five miners for various violations.

    According to the ambassador, Canadian mining companies which have been issued licenses by the

    government will continue to operate as these firms practice responsible mining and ”contribute

    enormously both to the national economy and the local economy.”

    “Whatever standards that you put in place, Canada will comply with them, but what we want is fairness.

    We want objectivity in the rule of law,” he said.

    “Companies have invested hundreds of millions of dollars. They want to know what are the terms and

    they don’t want the terms to change mid-way through,” he added.

    “Yes, and I want to say, and I said this to the President, to the finance minister, I will say this to the

    secretary of the DENR [Department of Environment and Natural Resources]: ‘Whatever you decide

    upon, that is your sovereign right,’” the ambassador said.

    He proceeded, “If you do not want mining, let us know. If you want responsible mining, which is what

    the President is hoping for, we have here some of the companies with the highest standards in the

    world, in terms of [concern for the] environment and corporate social responsibility.”

    “In fact, two of the Canadian companies have already gotten their licenses, so they will continue. And

    whatever standards are put in place, Canada will comply with them. But what we want is fairness,

    objectivity and the rule of law,” Holmes added.

    He said the mining companies have invested “millions of dollars. They want to know what the terms are;

    but they do not want the terms changed midway through”.

    “I mean, raising environmental standards, that is fine; but some fundamental things [may suddenly

    change in future, when we might be told:] ‘Oh, we do not want you mining in this area,’ after we have

    been given the contract.”

    “I think it says something that two of our biggest mining companies will likely continue [their

    operations], because they are responsible, and they contribute enormously to the economy both at the

    national and the local level,” Holmes pointed out.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Archdiocese’s Filipino Ministry Starts its “Mamuno Tulad ni Hesus” Leadership Project

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 14 March 2017
      19 hours ago No comment

      Ambassador assures Canadian mining companies will comply with Philippine standards

      Canadian companies will continue to mine in the Philippines as long as the Philippine government allows them, according to Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines John T. Holmes. Holmes also said that Canadian miners will abide by standards outlined under the law in the Philippines. Canada and Australia are two ...

    • 14 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Archdiocese’s Filipino Ministry Starts its “Mamuno Tulad ni Hesus” Leadership Project

      The “Mamuno Tulad ni Hesus” leadership training program of the Filipino Ministry of the Archdiocese of Vancouver started with its first batch of participants recently at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall (Delta). The training was led by Deacon Greg Barcelon assisted by wife Ivy, and volunteer facilitators of the ...

    • 14 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Cone nakulata kay Austria

      Bakit nagkatotoo ang aking mapangahas na prediksiyon? Na ang mananalo ng Game 4 ay tatanghaling tsamp sa PBA Philippine Cup? Simple lang ang sagot. Kapag hindi nagloko ang First Five ng San Miguel Beer, walang tatalo sa Beermen. Sa elimination round pa lang, 10-1 ang SMB. Disgrasya lang ang ...

    • 14 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      JaDine sightings

      Regular sighting of Nadine Lustre and James Reid in various venues partying with friends, enjoying the beach, and even while on a shopping spree makes people think they are not the busy celebrities like they used to be. After their previous soap Till I Met You, less popular than ...

    • 14 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Kris is Back on TV

      Fans of Kris Aquino have now reason to be happy as their long wait is almost over. Kris, who perfectly makes herself her best PR, just revealed that she will very soon go back to her former “network” (remember the tag line “where I originally belong,” she used to ...

    %d bloggers like this: