  March 21, 2017
    • ABS-CBN Awards Shenzhen Police for Exemplary Police Work

    In the Raid and Arrest of Filstream Owners

    ABS-CBN’s Head of Global Anti-Piracy, Elisha Lawrence, awarded the Xixiang Police Station of Shenzhen Public Security Bureau (PSB) for their heroic police work in raiding and arresting Alan Zhou, Roland Lu, Long Zhao and Yunmin Chen, four major players in the global piracy operation of the pirate streaming box Filstream.

    Police Officers Cui Yang and Yinbo Lin received awards in the presence of their superior, Deputy Chief Police Officer Zuo Yang.  Also present was Yunze Lian, Senior Partner and Head of Patent and Trademark Group of the Hylands Law Firm, who represented ABS-CBN and worked together with Ms. Lawrence and the Shenzhen Public Security Bureau to execute the investigation and raid.

    According to Lawrence: “It was important to ABS-CBN to recognize the excellent work by the Xixiang Police Station of Shenzhen Public Security Bureau.  Without them, the piracy operations of Filstream would have continued to thrive to the detriment of the hardworking people of ABS-CBN who produce the copyrighted content that Filstream illegally streamed.  I was extremely impressed by the Shenzhen PSB’s dedication, professionalism and commitment to law enforcement.  ABS-CBN is truly grateful.”

