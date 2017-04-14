Duterte Inspires Filipino Patriotism in Canada and elsewhere

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 14, 2017
  • Asian Pacific
  • Page Views 30

    • By Dr. Bob Ocio

    PRO, Filipino Patriots Society of Vancouver,

    Former City Councilor ( Cagayan de Oro- PDPLABAN))

     

    The Filipino Patriots Society Of Canada (FPSP) held a gathering on April 2, 2017 at Slocan Park Vancouver.

    The emcee at the event of the Vancouver based FPSP (#DUTERTE Event in Vancouver, # 2April2017) was sales executive Ed Ubalde of Toyota Granville.

    People like him are now coming out and are all over in the Philippines and abroad. They are businessmen, sale executives, civic leaders, religious leaders, house wives, socialites, ordinary office employees and workers, professionals, retirees and many others numbering by the millions.

    These demography of supporters of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte suddenly found the importance of patriotism, volunteerism,  civic duty and direct personal involvement for God and country.

    They have since surfaced in the 2016 Duterte presidential campaign and they are more passionate, well intentioned and determined. They will come at a moments notice, volunteer for an event and dig into their own pockets.

    For an example, the #FilipinoPatriotsVancouver Board of Directors lead by Chairman Reynaldo Bahena, members and volunteers dominates the scene despite the small fragment of political personalities like me.

    This year, another group of well intentioned leaders like Sands Gumboc and Emely Grezola Brewer volunteered to host the #UnitedDDSVancouver events on February 25 and April 2, 2017 and they work with us in the spirit of cooperation.

    If this phenomena  continues and a President like Duterte gets elected in the hands of these kind of volunteerism and enthusiastic patriotism, then MAKE NO MISTAKE! The Philippines and Filipino people would have been in to win their own battles to ensure change in their own country and dismantle the shackles and bondage of political patronage, corruption and oligarchy now enslaving the Filipino people.

    With the guiding light from pastors and spiritual leaders like Freddie Bagunu ( alone on the right leading the prayer for National Change and Repentance) even in the spiritual realm to invoke change from the old evil ways towards the change of character and ways  , then by Gods’ grace, He will hear the cry of His people and heal the land.

    So be it!

    Officers of the FPSC who organized the event are the following:

    Reynaldo & JC Bahena, Glen Delfino, Abe Lards, Chris Loredo, Via Fearnley, Mary Anne Velayo, Voltaire Sean Andres, Christian Cunanan, Danny Archie Polino, BenNorm Baura, Bob Ocio and Don Dino Balbon

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pacquiao signs to face Horn

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 14 April 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Duterte Inspires Filipino Patriotism in Canada and elsewhere

      By Dr. Bob Ocio PRO, Filipino Patriots Society of Vancouver, Former City Councilor ( Cagayan de Oro- PDPLABAN))   The Filipino Patriots Society Of Canada (FPSP) held a gathering on April 2, 2017 at Slocan Park Vancouver. The emcee at the event of the Vancouver based FPSP (#DUTERTE Event ...

    • 12 April 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Pacquiao signs to face Horn

      Signed, sealed and delivered. Finally, Manny Pacquiao has decided to sign above the dotted line and resurface in the ring against undefeated Jeff Horn on July 2 in Brisbane, Australia. The fight contract was signed yesterday, Pacquiao’s Canadian adviser Mike Koncz moments after the Los Angeles Times came out ...

    • 12 April 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Westbrook on target for NBA record TDs

      ATHLETES’ marks established in their heydays will remain sources of inspiration, if not regular fare in almost every party held among sports buffs. In boxing for example, you idolize the one that had the most knockouts—either scored by an active or inactive fighter.  Surely, former world heavyweight champion Mike ...

    • 12 April 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte maintains ‘very good’ satisfaction rating in new poll

      President Rodrigo Duterte has maintained a “very good” net satisfaction rating among Filipinos for the first quarter of 2017, according to the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS). The poll, conducted from March 25 to 28, showed that Duterte received a net satisfaction score of +63, unchanged ...

    • 12 April 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      ‘Eat Bulaga’ princess turns into a pauper

      JUST two years ago, Maine Mendoza was the Philippines’ “Dubsmash Queen,” capturing hearts with her over-the-top expressions in zany videos. She quickly drew the attention of executives of the longest-running noontime show “Eat Bulaga,” who included her in the show’s skit “Kalyeserye,” where her “accidental” love team with Alden ...

    %d bloggers like this: