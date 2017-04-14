Duterte Inspires Filipino Patriotism in Canada and elsewhere

By Dr. Bob Ocio

PRO, Filipino Patriots Society of Vancouver,

Former City Councilor ( Cagayan de Oro- PDPLABAN))

The Filipino Patriots Society Of Canada (FPSP) held a gathering on April 2, 2017 at Slocan Park Vancouver.

The emcee at the event of the Vancouver based FPSP (#DUTERTE Event in Vancouver, # 2April2017) was sales executive Ed Ubalde of Toyota Granville.

People like him are now coming out and are all over in the Philippines and abroad. They are businessmen, sale executives, civic leaders, religious leaders, house wives, socialites, ordinary office employees and workers, professionals, retirees and many others numbering by the millions.

These demography of supporters of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte suddenly found the importance of patriotism, volunteerism, civic duty and direct personal involvement for God and country.

They have since surfaced in the 2016 Duterte presidential campaign and they are more passionate, well intentioned and determined. They will come at a moments notice, volunteer for an event and dig into their own pockets.

For an example, the #FilipinoPatriotsVancouver Board of Directors lead by Chairman Reynaldo Bahena, members and volunteers dominates the scene despite the small fragment of political personalities like me.

This year, another group of well intentioned leaders like Sands Gumboc and Emely Grezola Brewer volunteered to host the #UnitedDDSVancouver events on February 25 and April 2, 2017 and they work with us in the spirit of cooperation.

If this phenomena continues and a President like Duterte gets elected in the hands of these kind of volunteerism and enthusiastic patriotism, then MAKE NO MISTAKE! The Philippines and Filipino people would have been in to win their own battles to ensure change in their own country and dismantle the shackles and bondage of political patronage, corruption and oligarchy now enslaving the Filipino people.

With the guiding light from pastors and spiritual leaders like Freddie Bagunu ( alone on the right leading the prayer for National Change and Repentance) even in the spiritual realm to invoke change from the old evil ways towards the change of character and ways , then by Gods’ grace, He will hear the cry of His people and heal the land.

So be it!

Officers of the FPSC who organized the event are the following:

Reynaldo & JC Bahena, Glen Delfino, Abe Lards, Chris Loredo, Via Fearnley, Mary Anne Velayo, Voltaire Sean Andres, Christian Cunanan, Danny Archie Polino, BenNorm Baura, Bob Ocio and Don Dino Balbon

