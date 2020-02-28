BC Nurses’ Union says Budget 2020 lacks health human resources plan, education for nursing students

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 28, 2020
  • Local News
  • Page Views 129

    • Modest provincial budget stays the course as conditions in many areas of health care continue to deteriorate. While BCNU applauds the provincial government’s focus on children, families and vulnerable populations in its 2020 budget, there are concerns about the lack of investment for the current and future nursing workforce.

    BCNU president Christine Sorensen says the government has done little to address the province’s nursing shortage or come up with a clear plan to address the projection that BC will need upwards of 25,000 new nurses in the next 10 years to keep up with health-care demands.

    “The government projects that BC’s population is expected to grow by more than one-million people in the next 15 years. What are they doing to ensure there are enough skilled nurses in the workforce to manage the health-care needs of this growing population?” she says. “This budget does very little to support BC’s skilled nursing workforce.”

    BCNU wants to see a health human resources plan applied to the government’s 13 new or upgraded hospitals announced over the last year.

    “We are pleased to hear of the capital infrastructure investments that are desperately needed to manage complex population needs across BC,” says Sorensen. “However, there is no government strategy to figure out how to staff these facilities. Where are the nurses and health-care professionals going to come from?” she asks.

    Sorensen says the government’s new BC Access Grant, aimed at making life more affordable for BC students, should be extended to include nursing students and all health-care programs.

    “This budget includes mention of a nursing degree program in Fort St. John. That program will support 32 seats in full capacity. We welcome this effort, but this is not going to be enough to meet this province’s demands.”

    Besides a health human resources plan, Budget 2020 provides no mention of funding for protective services for nurses, or reducing the systemic use of overtime, which cost the government $160-million in 2018/2019.

    “The government says they want to improve services for British Columbians,” says Sorensen. “In order to do that, they need to invest in nurses and health-care professionals who are dedicated to providing care every single day. We believe attention needs to be paid to developing a long-term plan that builds a robust, skilled workforce. This will allow us to manage the health-care needs of our province into the next decade.” (kkitts@bcnu.org)

    Share

    Previous Story

    National Police Federation call on Surrey Mayor to hold referendum on keeping RCMP

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      HIRING ANNOUNCEMENT: Consulate General of the Republic of the Philippines Vancouver

      NOW HIRING: One Project Term Personnel for Overseas Voter (OV) Registration for the 2020 Philippine Presidential Elections Responsibilities: I. Promote OV Registration – Assist with information dissemination – Increase awareness of the ongoing OV registration through promotional activities and events – Answer queries regarding OV registration II. Update Database ...

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      Jawo leads Pinoys’ return to ’68 Games

      The Philippines’ 49-athlete contingent, sent to carry the country’s colors in the first Olympic Games held in Latin America, failed to take advantage of the momentum of featherweight boxer Anthony Villanueva’s silver medal heroics four years back in Rome, returning home empty handed anew. This, despite the presence of ...

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      Women’s Global Strike 2020 – If women stop, the world stops

      On International Working Women’s Day (IWWD), March 8, 2020, we are calling on all working class women to join the Global Women’s Strike. On this day, we are going to: 1) Withdraw from or slow down our formal (paid or compensated) work and care (domestic or reproductive) work where ...

    • 28 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      Statistics Canada data shows largest three-year reduction in Canadian history

      The Government of Canada is committed to growing the middle class and helping those working hard to join it. The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, today welcomed the results of the 2018 Canadian Income Survey. The survey found that over 1 million Canadians have ...

    • 27 February 2020
      4 days ago No comment

      B.C. to track origins and spread of new coronavirus with genomic technology

      VANCOUVER, British Columbia — With funding from Genome BC, the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) Public Health Laboratory will be able to identify where new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in BC are coming from and monitor any spread in the community. While the risk of disease ...

    %d bloggers like this: