Budget 2017 helps newcomers get their credentials recognized and find jobs more quickly

  • April 7, 2017
    Government of Canada helps newcomers put their skills to work in Canada faster

    April 6, 2017 Vancouver, BC Employment and Social Development Canada

    Budget 2017 is the next step in the Government’s ambitious plan to make smart investments that will grow our economy and provide more opportunities for the middle class and those working hard to join it. Helping people, including internationally trained newcomers, find good, well-paying jobs, is part of that plan.

    Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced that the Government will introduce a new Targeted Employment Strategy for Newcomers. The Strategy will help internationally trained newcomers to our country find jobs that match their skills and experience.

    Newcomers to Canada often face challenges in getting their credentials recognized so that they can find work. The Government’s new Targeted Employment Strategy for Newcomers will reduce barriers to employment and support newcomers as they put their skills to work in the Canadian economy.

    Newcomers will benefit from three new measures: improved pre-arrival supports to help them start the foreign credential recognition process before arriving in Canada; a loan program that will help them with the costs of having their foreign credentials recognized, such as licensing exams, training, travel and skills upgrading; and a new pilot project to test innovative approaches to help newcomers get Canadian work experience.

    Budget 2017 proposes to commit $27.5 million over five years, starting in 2017–18, and $5.5 million per year thereafter for the new Targeted Employment Strategy for Newcomers.
    As part of Canada’s Innovation and Skills Plan, Budget 2017 also encourages lifelong learning; supports retraining and skills upgrading for Canadian workers, especially those from underrepresented groups, such as youth, Indigenous Peoples and women; and works with provinces and territories to help more Canadians find and keep good jobs.

    Taken together, these investments reflect the Government of Canada’s belief in creating a real and fair chance at success for everyone, ensuring that Canada’s best days lie ahead.

