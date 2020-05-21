Circulo Pampangueno will team up with Filipino Construction Society, Tita Bognot and Family for a food relief program in Pampanga

  • May 21, 2020
  • Feature News
    • Circulo Pampangueno is one of the longest standing Filipino organizations in British Columbia.

    In this time of pandemic crisis, CP’s president, Christian Cunanan together with the officers initiated in making face masks for front liners, seniors and Kababayan in Canada.

    The face mask project was led by the following:

    1) Bremiella De Guzman – this year Ms. Canada title holder and Circulo Pampagueno Muse. She is passionate about the project and said that the Association mission holds very dear to her heart, and its contributions despite this current crisis
    2) Star Gutierrez – a newest member of Circulo Pampagueno. She is a SMDC International Broker in Canada and also a beauty consultant. She is helping Circulo to raise funds for the less fortunate of our Kababayan in the Philippines
    3) Anne Roque – Vice President of Circulo Pampangueno. She is helping in making the face masks. She was inspired by her aunt who is the current president of the Lion’s Club in Baguio city
    4) Carmen Carreon – helping out promote and distribute the facemasks and coordinated the Tarlac Food Relief distribution and feeding program.

    The relief program consisted of the following:

    1. Relief goods: rice, noodles and canned goods for 50 people.
    2. Distribute Pack Foods Jollibee meal for 50 barangay officials and volunteers and police officers
    3. Feeding program specially for 50 children
    4) Feeding program specially for 50 seniors

    The Filipino Canadian Construction Society of BC is the latest association who extended their support to Circulo Pampangueno’s project facemask and outreach programs. Former officer of the Construction Society Tita Munoz Bognot & family will team up for a food relief goods project in San Fernando Pampanga.
    On behalf of the Circulo Pampangueno, I would like to thank all the officers and volunteers for their continued support.

    Christian Cunanan
    President
    Circulo Pampangueno of BC

