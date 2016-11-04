“Downrange with Dean Guzman”

“Load and make ready” “Are you ready?” “Standby”

“If you are finished, unload and show clear”

“If clear, hammer down, holster” “Range is clear”

These words are music to the ears of many shooting sports enthusiasts, whether they’re doing IPSC (ipscbc.com), IDPA or USPSA. And in any shooting sports around the world, you will always meet a fellow-Filipino enjoying the challenges of competitive shooting.

To our readers, we welcome you to Downrange with DG here at Philippine News Today (PNT)!

We pick up right where we left off from our Onsight column in Living Today Magazine and jump right into today’s Shooting Sports and Industry-related Topics.

As the action shooting competitions wind down for the cold and wet months ahead, we focus our sights on the upcoming SHOT Show in Las Vegas this January 2017.

This huge event is called S.H.O.T. Show because it is a Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show, the biggest in North America. We have covered this for three years in the past and are excited to be back on the saddle, so to speak.

Downrange with DG will be your eyes & ears to the thousands of new and exciting products that our favourite manufacturers and suppliers have to offer. We also hope to attend their popular “Industry Day” which lets us do hands-on testing and view live demonstrations.

While we’re down in Vegas, we will try & interview Filipino professional shooter, JJ Racaza. PNT member & assistant David Gabriele, will be with us at the show and will help us understand the other aspects of the industry: hunting and outdoors (camping, etc). Watch out for our reports and reviews of SHOW Show and its exhibitors in early February of next year.

In the meantime, our column will soon be featuring various Filipino shooting champions, throughout the whole spectrum. We are currently interviewing: retired Top Revolver Shooter, Jun Bagunu, who made Filipinos proud in the 80’s and 90’s; Willy Lapus, a very active IDPA shooter who is now a Chilliwack resident with his better half, Christine (Top Lady Shooter of last Revolver Memorial Match); Sarah Lao, a young IPSC champion who lives in Mississauga, Ontario, daughter of senior IPSC shooter, Mike Lao and last but not least, the pride of Fort McMurray, Alberta, an even younger IPSC champion, Rojin Altares. They will share with us their thoughts on the ‘shooting sports’, how they got started, tips for beginners &/or those would like to get into the sport and most importantly, how their chosen sport has made them better human beings!

If you have comments and/or questions, please feel free to email us at dg@dgphotography.net.