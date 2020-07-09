Dr. Gloria Samosa and team start term with Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview

A new team has started its term at the helm of the Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview, the first Filipino Rotary club in Canada.

Dr. Gloria Samosa and officers began their term on July 1, 2020.

“I’m looking forward of seeing you all more often as we, Rotarians , open opportunities for others to join us in helping people in need of help,” Samosa said on social media on the first day of her administration.

Samosa is a Vancouver dentist known for providing exceptional service. Her Glosadental Centre is located at 75 Kingsway.

Samosa was previously club secretary during the 2019-2020 term of then club president Mary Anne Velayo.

Joining Samosa are the following officers: Ernesto Ong, treasurer; Melissa Briones, secretary;

Rovic Canono, admin; Spike Alegro, sergeant-at-arms; Matt Caparas and Mike Cayetano, foundation;

Bert Parungao and Rene Bahena, community service; Ching Colobong and Evelyn Nival Lopez, membership; Rey Fortaleza and Rene Alcantara, public image; and Thai Tran, special projects.

In addition to Velayo and Samosa, the 2019-2020 officers were treasurer Ernie Ong; membership, Ching Colobong; club foundation, Rene Bahena; public image, Rey Fortaleza; club admin, Rene Alcantara; and past president Edward Yee.

Dave Hamilton, governor of Rotary International District 5040, which is based in British Columbia, officiated the installation ceremony for the new officers. The event was held on June 28 at the Seasons in the Park establishment in Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

“It was a fun, enjoyable installation. Thank you for asking me to be a part of it,” Hamilton wrote on social media.

The theme of the installation event was “Open Opportunities”.

Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview was chartered in 2017.

The club is part of the Rotary’s global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change

Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview was the brainchild of the Rotary District 5040

The first meeting of the Club was held in the Spring of 2017.

Rotary Club of Vancouver Mountainview is the 49th club of Rotary District 5040 of Rotary International.

