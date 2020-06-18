FCCHS ‘Sagip Taal, Bangon Batangas” donations receive in Batangas

    • Mayor Lester De Sagun of San Nicolas in Batangas and his team distributed relief goods for the Taal Volcano disaster victims and families affected by COVID-19 in Batangas recently.

    Residents from Alas-as and Pulang Bato, San Nicolas, Batangas received relief goods that were shipped from Canada to Manila, all donations collected at the Fil-Canadian Cultural Heritage Society in Surrey event “Sagip Taal! Bangon Batangas!” last March 2020. The goods were shipped by sponsor cargo Starbox and the residents were very thankful for the help they received.

     

