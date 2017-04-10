FCCS SUPPORTS 8 PUP MANILA SCHOLARS

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 10, 2017
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 36

    • The Filipino Canadian Construction Society (FCCS) on its recent board meeting on March 28, 2017, has released the name of 8 scholars from Manila’s Polytechnic University of the Philippines as part of their FCCS Scholarship Program.

    Here are the names of the 8 engineering students who shall receive financial support from the Society:

    1. Diane Laxamana
    2. Jeremy Hernandez
    3. Aizel Joanna M. Tapit
    4. Mark Alvin P. Velasco
    5. Shanien Dee G. Hernan
    6. Meinard Guillermo
    7. Algerd Del Rosario
    8. Keyzer Glenn S. Manalac

    This particular program is something new to the Society, which, in the past. among others, has concentrated in assisting its own member’s knowledge in the area of construction trade.

    “We’re excited with this new program, and we’re very thankful for the opportunity,” declared by its Founding President Mr. Amado Mercado Jr.

    President Ed Nicolas, now on his second term as the Society’s leader is very appreciative of the effort.  “I truly would like to thank the community and the officers and members who had been actively involved on this program.

    Special thanks to Jay Razon and Mr. Amado Mercado for their effort in meeting PUP’s Dean of Engineering and Vice President of Academic Affairs in Manila where they’ve also interviewed and screened the candidates,”  Nicolas added.  The Society also appreciates VP Ferdie Lontok who conducted a seminar in Manila at the MHHS office related to FCCS and Electrical trades in Canada.”

    “The support of the Board and the local community is no-doubt very crucial in such an ambitious undertaking like this. We would have not been able to sponsor these students without this type of support. It’s pretty amazing! Last year alone we netted around $5,000 in just one fundraising event. ” added by Jay Razon, former VP and now the society’s Secretary.

    As the Society moves forward, FCCS appeals for everyone’s continued support to ensure the sustainability of the scholarship program.

    FCCS current officers and active members are Ed Nicolas – President; Ferdie Lontok – Vice President;  Jay Razon – Secretary; Justine De Guzman – Treasurer; Richard Villabert – Asst. Treasurer; Nisha Lalwani – Outgoing Treasurer; Amado Mercado & Charlie Valle – Advisors and Member Phillip Loro, Christian Cunanan, Mario Geraldizo, Jun Custodio, Salvador Villamin and Erwin Onting.

    ———————

    For more information and/or questions, please email Jay Razon, jayrazon@yahoo.com

    Share

    Previous Story

    – – showbitz – – – – showbitz – –

    Next Story

    Kiefer Ravena apologizes over photo scandal

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 10 April 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      Kiefer Ravena apologizes over photo scandal

      Basketball star Kiefer Ravena issued an apology after being involved in a controversial lewd photo scandal. Ravena on Tuesday apologized to everyone, including his family and girlfriend volleyball superstar Alyssa Valdez. “I want to apologize sa parents ko na hindi naman sila nagkulang sa pangaral sa akin,” Ravena said. ...

    • 10 April 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      FCCS SUPPORTS 8 PUP MANILA SCHOLARS

      The Filipino Canadian Construction Society (FCCS) on its recent board meeting on March 28, 2017, has released the name of 8 scholars from Manila’s Polytechnic University of the Philippines as part of their FCCS Scholarship Program. Here are the names of the 8 engineering students who shall receive financial ...

    • 10 April 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      – – showbitz – – – – showbitz – –

      Erik Santos files libel case vs. Jobert Sucaldito Showbiz columnist and radio announcer Jobert Sucaldito is in hot water and the situation seems to get worse each day after singer Erik Santos and Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. Founder and President Erickson Raymundo filed a libel case and several other legal complaints against him. The plaintiffs formally ...

    • 10 April 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      Stars at Coldplay’s Manila concert

      On Tuesday, April 4, many Filipino fans, including some of our favorite celebrities, flocked to the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds to watch Coldplay perform live.   Whether celebrating a colorful love life to “Sky Full of Stars” or nursing a broken heart to “The Scientist,” Filipino celebrities were ...

    • 09 April 2017
      17 hours ago No comment

      Philippine-born Jane Spitz runs for B.C. Liberals in Vancouver-Hastings

      Among the provincial electoral districts considered as bastions of the B.C. NDP, Vancouver-Hastings is one of the most solid. New Democrats managed to hold on to Vancouver-Hastings when the B.C. NDP was nearly routed in 2001, one of only two ridings they won the election that year. This hasn’t ...

    %d bloggers like this: