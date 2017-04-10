FCCS SUPPORTS 8 PUP MANILA SCHOLARS

The Filipino Canadian Construction Society (FCCS) on its recent board meeting on March 28, 2017, has released the name of 8 scholars from Manila’s Polytechnic University of the Philippines as part of their FCCS Scholarship Program.

Here are the names of the 8 engineering students who shall receive financial support from the Society:

Diane Laxamana Jeremy Hernandez Aizel Joanna M. Tapit Mark Alvin P. Velasco Shanien Dee G. Hernan Meinard Guillermo Algerd Del Rosario Keyzer Glenn S. Manalac

This particular program is something new to the Society, which, in the past. among others, has concentrated in assisting its own member’s knowledge in the area of construction trade.

“We’re excited with this new program, and we’re very thankful for the opportunity,” declared by its Founding President Mr. Amado Mercado Jr.

President Ed Nicolas, now on his second term as the Society’s leader is very appreciative of the effort. “I truly would like to thank the community and the officers and members who had been actively involved on this program.

Special thanks to Jay Razon and Mr. Amado Mercado for their effort in meeting PUP’s Dean of Engineering and Vice President of Academic Affairs in Manila where they’ve also interviewed and screened the candidates,” Nicolas added. The Society also appreciates VP Ferdie Lontok who conducted a seminar in Manila at the MHHS office related to FCCS and Electrical trades in Canada.”

“The support of the Board and the local community is no-doubt very crucial in such an ambitious undertaking like this. We would have not been able to sponsor these students without this type of support. It’s pretty amazing! Last year alone we netted around $5,000 in just one fundraising event. ” added by Jay Razon, former VP and now the society’s Secretary.

As the Society moves forward, FCCS appeals for everyone’s continued support to ensure the sustainability of the scholarship program.

FCCS current officers and active members are Ed Nicolas – President; Ferdie Lontok – Vice President; Jay Razon – Secretary; Justine De Guzman – Treasurer; Richard Villabert – Asst. Treasurer; Nisha Lalwani – Outgoing Treasurer; Amado Mercado & Charlie Valle – Advisors and Member Phillip Loro, Christian Cunanan, Mario Geraldizo, Jun Custodio, Salvador Villamin and Erwin Onting.

For more information and/or questions, please email Jay Razon, jayrazon@yahoo.com

