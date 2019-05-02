Share

    Pista ng Bayan 2019

    NFA buys 1.3 million bags of palay from farmers

    State-run National Food Authority said Thursday it is now on a palay-buying spree as it takes on its new role of buffer stocking solely from local farmers’ produce. NFA officer-in-charge administrator Tomas Escarez said the agency’s field offices bought 990,783 bags of palay or unmilled rice in March alone, ...

    Surrey celebrates BC Youth Week with free activities and events

    Surrey, BC – The City of Surrey is celebrating BC Youth Week from May 1 to May 7, offering 20 free activities and events at civic facilities across the City. Held annually during the first week of May, BC Youth Week is a provincial celebration designed to strengthen and build connections ...

    Retail reinvented: Public Mobile launches new branded kiosks

    Today, Canadians expect greater choice, value and convenience when it comes to their wireless provider. Although we live in an increasingly mobile and interconnected world, 80 per cent of wireless activations happen in person at the retail level. At Public Mobile we want to be where our customers are, ...

