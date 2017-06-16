Statement by the Prime Minister on Philippine Independence Day

  June 16, 2017
    • June 12, 2017
    Ottawa, Ontario

    The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Philippine Independence Day:

    “Today, we join the Filipino community in Canada, in the Philippines, and around the world in celebrating the 119th anniversary of Philippine Independence.

    “More than 700,000 Canadians trace their heritage to the Philippines. Canada looks forward to continue working with the Philippines on bilateral and global issues, including peace and security, good governance and development cooperation.

    “Canada’s cultural diversity is one of our greatest strengths and sources of pride. This year, as we mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, let us recognize the important contributions of the Filipino-Canadian community to our national fabric.

    “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish all those celebrating today a happy Independence Day.

    Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan!

    Mabuhay!”

