st-mark-catholic-church-in-calgary

Filipino immigrants keep Catholic church in Calgary alive

  • jfortaleza
  • October 4, 2016
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 27

    • New Canadians from the Philippines are keeping their Catholic faith, and their church alive in Calgary, according to a CBC report.

    Father Malcolm D’Souza with St Mark church in northeast Calgary said in the report that when he arrived in Calgary in 2010, his congregation was very small.

    Then the Catholic church started offering a twice-a-month service in the Filipino language, mostly to make the temporary foreign workers from the Philippines feel at home. And the attendance numbers exploded, according to CBC.

    D’Souza said in the CBC report that the church regularly gets 800 people for noon mass and 700 for the 6 p.m. service.

    D’Souza is originally from India and does not speak Filipino himself.

    Reginald Bibby, who has spent years examining the role of religion in Canadian life as a sociologist at the University of Lethbridge, said in the CBCreport that this trend is replicated in cities across Canada.

    “Immigration’s just a phenomenally important source as far as the vitality of religion in Canada,” he said.

    If the influence of immigration gets overlooked, Bibby says that’s because not all churches are benefiting.

    Roman Catholic and evangelical Christian churches, as well as mosques, are seeing big growth from immigration. But United and Anglican Churches are not, according to the CBC report.

    A new survey of Canadian values and identity conducted by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) in partnership with CBC shows a growing schism in attitudes towards religion.

    A majority of those surveyed say religion does not play a big role in their day-to-day lives, says Shachi Kurl, executive director of ARI, in the CBC report.

    But if you tease out the immigrants from within the survey sample, there’s a different story.

    “Newcomer communities are the ones filling churches again. They are the ones filling mosques and temples and really bringing a sense of religious communion back to Canada,” according to Kurl.

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Cost of food and drinks of passengers on Trudeau flight to Philippines: $1,300 per person

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • edwin-encarnacion
      04 October 2016
      1 hour ago No comment

      Toronto Blue Jays beat Baltimore Orioles in wild-card battle

      The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the playoffs after a 5-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night (October 4). The Jays will battle next the Texas Rangers in the American League Division Series starting on October 6. It was do-or-die as Tuesday night’s wild-card battle between ...

    • st-mark-catholic-church-in-calgary
      04 October 2016
      1 hour ago No comment

      Filipino immigrants keep Catholic church in Calgary alive

      New Canadians from the Philippines are keeping their Catholic faith, and their church alive in Calgary, according to a CBC report. Father Malcolm D’Souza with St Mark church in northeast Calgary said in the report that when he arrived in Calgary in 2010, his congregation was very small. Then ...

    • ang-babaeng-humayo-5
      04 October 2016
      9 hours ago No comment

      Golden Lion awardee film, now showing nationwide… FILIPINO DIRECTORS AND ACTORS SUPPORT “ANG BABAENG HUMAYO” PREMIERE

      Philippine movie industry’s respected directors and actors gathered to support the premiere night of Lav Diaz’s newest film “Ang Babaeng Humayo” held last Tuesday (Sep 27) at the UP Town Center. Led by ABS-CBN chief content officer and actress Charo Santos, the premiere of Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion ...

    • Photo by Mohd Fyrol/AFP
      04 October 2016
      10 hours ago No comment

      Senator Pacquiao exceeds expectations

      By Aquiles Z. Zonio   A TRUE leader will rise up to the occasion when confronted with great challenge.   Prior to the synchronized local and national elections in May, many critics and cynics treated with disdain Manny Pacquiao’s decision to join the long list of senatorial wannabes.   ...

    • till-i-met-yous-twitter-trending-rooftop-kiss-2
      04 October 2016
      12 hours ago No comment

      “TILL I MET YOU” DRAWS MORE VIEWERS VERSUS RIVAL PROGRAM IN NEW TIMESLOT

      Viewers showed their love and support for Kapamilya stars James Reid and Nadine Lustre as their series “Till I Met You” consistently attracted more viewers in its new timeslot compared to its rival program last week. Fans were captivated by the kilig brought by the real-life couple as the ...