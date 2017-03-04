Lawyers in Canada troubled by murder of Filipino lawyer

  • admin
  • March 3, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 138

    • The Law Society of Upper Canada has expressed grave concern about the murder of lawyer Arlan Castañeda in the Philippines

    Castañeda was a Filipino lawyer and former town councillor in San Pablo in the province of Isabela.

    According to reports, on December 20, 2016, he and his security aide Melito Binag attended dawn mass at a local church in San Pablo, Isabela.

    As they were leaving the church, the two men were shot by gunmen on motorcycles.

    Castañeda died on the way to the hospital, while his aide died immediately.

    Police believe that the shooting may have been related to Arlan Castañeda’s legal work, as he had been handling controversial land dispute cases at the time of his death.

    “The Law Society is deeply troubled by Arlan Castañeda’s assassination,” the legal association said in a statement released on February 24. “We strongly believe that lawyers should be able to carry out their duties without fear for their lives, liberty and security.”

    The Law Society of Upper Canada is the body that regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario.

    “The Law Society of Upper Canada urges the Government of the Philippines to comply with the Philippines’ obligations under international human rights laws, including the United Nations’ Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers,” the association said.

    It cited in the statement Article 16 of the Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers, which states: “Governments shall ensure that lawyers (a) are able to perform all of their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference; (b) are able to travel and to consult with their clients freely both within their own country and abroad; and (c) shall not suffer, or be threatened with, prosecution or administrative, economics or other sanctions for any action taken in accordance with recognized professional duties, standards and ethics.

    Article 17 of the same set of principles states: “Where the security of lawyers is threatened as a result of discharging their functions, they shall be adequately safeguarded by the authorities.

    The association also cited Article 18: “Lawyers shall not be identified with their clients or their clients’ causes as a result of discharging their functions.”

    It called on the government of the Philippines to ensure that a thorough, impartial, independent and fair investigation is conducted into the murder of Castañeda.

    It also urged action to “ensure that all lawyers can carry out their peaceful and legitimate activities without fear of physical violence or other human rights violations; and ensure in all circumstances respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms in accordance with international human rights standards and international instruments”.

    The Law Society of Upper Canada is the governing body for more than 50,000 lawyers and 8,000 paralegals in Ontario.

    Share

    Previous Story

    APPLYING FOR A STUDY PERMIT

    Next Story

    Vatican to crack down on illegal sale of papal symbols, coat of arms

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 03 March 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Vatican to crack down on illegal sale of papal symbols, coat of arms

      On Wednesday the Vatican announced plans to monitor with a more careful eye those who print official images of the Pope or the Holy See and sell them for profit, intervening with “appropriate action” when necessary. A Feb. 22 communique issued by the Secretariat of State said pointed out ...

    • 03 March 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Lawyers in Canada troubled by murder of Filipino lawyer

      The Law Society of Upper Canada has expressed grave concern about the murder of lawyer Arlan Castañeda in the Philippines Castañeda was a Filipino lawyer and former town councillor in San Pablo in the province of Isabela. According to reports, on December 20, 2016, he and his security aide ...

    • 28 February 2017
      5 days ago No comment

      APPLYING FOR A STUDY PERMIT

      To apply for a study permit, you will need to identify the institution by its designated learning institution number on the application form. This number can be found on the designated learning institution list, which will be published on the CIC website by June 1, 2014. You must also meet ...

    • 28 February 2017
      5 days ago No comment

      Thousands rally in Manila to support Philippine President Duterte

      Pantaleon Alvarez, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said that the huge turnout of supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte at the Luneta rally in Manila on February 25 was an affirmation he enjoyed the support of the majority of the Filipino people.   “Clearly, what we witnessed last Saturday… ...

    • 28 February 2017
      5 days ago No comment

      Armed men occupy Subic’s Ocean Adventure: official

      MANILA –  Some 70 armed men have taken over the Ocean Adventure theme park in Subic Bay, the head of government agency overseeing the port area said Thursday. It was not immediately clear why the suspects occupied the park from Feb. 13, barring employees from entering, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority ...

    %d bloggers like this: