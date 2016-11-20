amazon-surrey-library

Amazon Surprises Surrey Libraries with a Donation to its Read to Baby Family Literacy Program

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 20, 2016
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 37

    • With the help of 40 children and their families as well as local dignitaries, Amazon made a special donation of more than $6,700 to Surrey Libraries in support of its Read to Baby (R2B) program. This event happened during a special celebratory storytime at City Centre Library, including a live aboriginal drumming performance by Nadine Gagne L’Hirondelle.

    R2B is a family literacy initiative launched in 2014 by Surrey Libraries that introduces parents of newborns to the benefits of early and frequent reading to infants. Amazon’s donation will specifically fund the first-ever R2B keepsake kits for the Aboriginal community.

    Surrey Libraries Chief Librarian Surinder Bhogal said, “Research shows that children have a better chance of entering kindergarten ready to learn – and of later becoming fully literate adults – if reading is encouraged in the home from infancy. We are grateful for Amazon’s support, the Aboriginal R2B kits will be catered to cultural sensitivities of the community and include a book and CD that would resonate the most with these families.”

    Amazon Spokesperson Carey Nickels added, “Amazon is proud to give back to the communities where its associates live and work. Our growing team in the Lower Mainland, is honored to donate to Surrey Libraries and this wonderful community literacy program.” (Wendy Richmond, National Public Relations)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Vancouver Approves Empty Homes Tax in Effort to Increase Rental Housing Supply

    Next Story

    B.C. Supreme Court convicts two Filipinos for drug trafficking

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • cocaine
      20 November 2016
      1 hour ago No comment

      B.C. Supreme Court convicts two Filipinos for drug trafficking

      A B.C. Supreme Court has sentenced two Filipinos for drug trafficking in Coquitlam and Burnaby.   Kevin Gonzales and Christopher Fundal had entered guilty pleas that between August 16, 2012 to November 23, 2012, they sold cocaine through a “dial-a-dope” operation.   “The transactions admitted by the offenders were ...

    • amazon-surrey-library
      20 November 2016
      2 hours ago No comment

      Amazon Surprises Surrey Libraries with a Donation to its Read to Baby Family Literacy Program

      With the help of 40 children and their families as well as local dignitaries, Amazon made a special donation of more than $6,700 to Surrey Libraries in support of its Read to Baby (R2B) program. This event happened during a special celebratory storytime at City Centre Library, including a ...

    • Empty-House-Tax
      20 November 2016
      5 hours ago No comment

      Vancouver Approves Empty Homes Tax in Effort to Increase Rental Housing Supply

      Empty Homes Tax aims to boost rental housing availability as City faces lowest rental vacancy rate and highest rental costs in Canada Vancouver City Council has approved a program that will introduce a one (1) per cent tax on empty homes. Targeting as many as 22,000 empty or under-utilized ...

    • TFW-conference
      20 November 2016
      8 hours ago No comment

      Upcoming TFW Conference: Building and Strengthening Workers’ Solidarity

      In the last decade, there has been a shift towards bringing in an increased number of temporary foreign workers (TFWs) across Canada.  Meanwhile, programs and policies that can protect and promote their rights and welfare are lacking.  And in many cases, they may be isolated from progressive organizations that ...

    • Beatrice-bags
      19 November 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      Beatriz Bags in Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things’

      ‘Let us not seek the Republican answer, or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.’ —John F. Kennedy Trying to find some sense for the Supreme Court decision on ...