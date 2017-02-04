Archbishop Miller’s statement on Quebec shooting

‘We will continue to reach out in solidarity to the Muslim community’

I am shocked and deeply saddened at the news of the deadly attack at a Quebec City mosque Sunday, and I send my sincere condolences to members of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, and to Canada’s entire Muslim community.

With Muslims, Catholics revere the faith of Abraham, and with Muslims, we call in prayer on the one, merciful God, asking for comfort and peace at this tragic time.

Catholics of the Archdiocese of Vancouver join with people of good will across Canada and around the world in denouncing this bloodshed on innocent people gathered in worship at a house of prayer. The freedom to worship in peace is fundamental to the Canadian way of life.

I echo the words of Pope Francis, who in response to this attack offered his prayers for the victims and underlined the importance of Christians and Muslims remaining united in prayer.

Be assured that we will continue to reach out in solidarity to the Muslim community, united in prayer with our Muslim brothers and sisters for the victims of this attack.

+ J. Michael Miller, CSB

Archbishop of Vancouver

