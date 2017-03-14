Archdiocese’s Filipino Ministry Starts its “Mamuno Tulad ni Hesus” Leadership Project

  • admin
  • March 14, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 39
    • The “Mamuno Tulad ni Hesus” leadership training program of the Filipino Ministry of the Archdiocese of Vancouver started with its first batch of participants recently at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall (Delta). The training was led by Deacon Greg Barcelon assisted by wife Ivy, and volunteer facilitators of the Filipino Ministry ( Gary Jose, Eric Inigo , Murita Chua and Edgar Nacar). The project was highly supported by IC Delta’s pastor Rev. Fr. Amador Abundo. Twenty-four participants from the parishes of IC Delta, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Our Lady of Fatima signed-up for the 3-day program composed of 3 – Saturdays. The project’s objective is to further inspire and equip leaders to make others active disciples as well. For more details, please see Filipino Ministry under the Archdiocese of Vancouver website – rcav.org/Filipino-ministry/.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Cone nakulata kay Austria

    Next Story

    Ambassador assures Canadian mining companies will comply with Philippine standards

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 14 March 2017
      19 hours ago No comment

      Ambassador assures Canadian mining companies will comply with Philippine standards

      Canadian companies will continue to mine in the Philippines as long as the Philippine government allows them, according to Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines John T. Holmes. Holmes also said that Canadian miners will abide by standards outlined under the law in the Philippines. Canada and Australia are two ...

    • 14 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Archdiocese’s Filipino Ministry Starts its “Mamuno Tulad ni Hesus” Leadership Project

      The “Mamuno Tulad ni Hesus” leadership training program of the Filipino Ministry of the Archdiocese of Vancouver started with its first batch of participants recently at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall (Delta). The training was led by Deacon Greg Barcelon assisted by wife Ivy, and volunteer facilitators of the ...

    • 14 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Cone nakulata kay Austria

      Bakit nagkatotoo ang aking mapangahas na prediksiyon? Na ang mananalo ng Game 4 ay tatanghaling tsamp sa PBA Philippine Cup? Simple lang ang sagot. Kapag hindi nagloko ang First Five ng San Miguel Beer, walang tatalo sa Beermen. Sa elimination round pa lang, 10-1 ang SMB. Disgrasya lang ang ...

    • 14 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      JaDine sightings

      Regular sighting of Nadine Lustre and James Reid in various venues partying with friends, enjoying the beach, and even while on a shopping spree makes people think they are not the busy celebrities like they used to be. After their previous soap Till I Met You, less popular than ...

    • 14 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Kris is Back on TV

      Fans of Kris Aquino have now reason to be happy as their long wait is almost over. Kris, who perfectly makes herself her best PR, just revealed that she will very soon go back to her former “network” (remember the tag line “where I originally belong,” she used to ...

    %d bloggers like this: