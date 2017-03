Archdiocese’s Filipino Ministry Starts its “Mamuno Tulad ni Hesus” Leadership Project

The “Mamuno Tulad ni Hesus” leadership training program of the Filipino Ministry of the Archdiocese of Vancouver started with its first batch of participants recently at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall (Delta). The training was led by Deacon Greg Barcelon assisted by wife Ivy, and volunteer facilitators of the Filipino Ministry ( Gary Jose, Eric Inigo , Murita Chua and Edgar Nacar). The project was highly supported by IC Delta’s pastor Rev. Fr. Amador Abundo. Twenty-four participants from the parishes of IC Delta, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Our Lady of Fatima signed-up for the 3-day program composed of 3 – Saturdays. The project’s objective is to further inspire and equip leaders to make others active disciples as well. For more details, please see Filipino Ministry under the Archdiocese of Vancouver website – rcav.org/Filipino-ministry/