BC Care Providers Association Launches ‘Care Can Be There’Campaign

Seniors care association proposes over $300 million in new annual investments

Burnaby, B.C. – Are you feeling anxious about whether adequate care will be there for you or your aging family members today or in the future?

A new province-wide campaign launched by the BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA) today is aimed at B.C. families who need more access to supportive seniors care. Dubbed the Care Can Be There campaign, the BC Care Providers Association are inviting the public to join the conversation on how to enhance and innovate care for B.C. seniors.

After consulting hundreds of British Columbians over the past year through direct meetings, online surveys, a public poll, and an industry collaborative, we are tabling 30 recommendations to enhance and innovate seniors care as outlined in a new report, says BC Care Providers CEO Daniel Fontaine. We have grouped them under four pillars —Investing in People, Investing in Infrastructure, Investing in Innovation, and Investing in Quality of Life. Our proposals will ensure that the care can be there for B.C. seniors, and forestall a potential crisis brought on by our aging population.

The BCCPA report titled Strengthening Seniors Care: A Made-in-BC Roadmap is available online at bccare.ca. The plan is fully costed out over 5 years, and will require over $300 million in new annual investments from the Province of British Columbia.

