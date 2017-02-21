Bilingual Filipina lawyer runs for seat in Legislative Assembly of Ontario

Angely Pacis has been nominated as a candidate of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.

Pacis, a fluently-bilingual immigration, constitutional and aboriginal law lawyer, will run as candidate in Mississauga Centre for member of provincial parliament.

Pacis, who was born in North York and raised in Erin Mills Mississauga, will be on the ticket as candidate for the Legislative Assembly of Ontario in the 2018 provincial election.

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown congratulated Pacis for her nomination.

“Angely brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to our modern, inclusive and pragmatic Ontario PC team. A proud Canadian of Filipino origin, Angely is an immigration, constitutional and aboriginal lawyer, and has served as director for several not-for-profit organizations. Raised in Mississauga, Angely knows the opportunities and challenges her community faces. I know she will work hard to build a stronger Mississauga and Ontario,” Brown said.

“After 13 years, life is harder under the Liberals. Skyrocketing hydro rates are unaffordable for both families and businesses. Cut after cut to health care services has meant more time waiting for care, and taxpayer dollars continue to be wasted,” Brown also said.

Pacis lived for nearly two decades in Montréal, and obtained joint honour degrees in Political Science and Economics from McGill University and law degrees in Common Law and Civil Law from the French-speaking law faculty, Université de Montréal.

She also studied at Harvard University and Osgoode Hall. In 2011, Pacis established her own public-interest law office serving diverse Canadians and cultural communities in immigration and family law matters. She served as director of several not-for-profit organizations.

In 2012, Pacis was nominated and ran in the Québec provincial elections for the fiscally conservative Coalition for Québec’s Future (CAQ) party in a hotly-contested race against a popular incumbent, quickly building an effective team with minimal funding.

As a candidate, she championed important issues to the Filipino, South Asian, Black and Chinese communities belonging to Christian and Muslim faiths, as well as established Canadians, Youth and the Elderly. Returning to Ontario in 2014, Pacis seeks to serve the people of Mississauga-Centre on issues of Health Care, Education, Job growth and the Economy to build a sustainable future for Region of Peel.

Pacis believes in a just society where all members can enjoy the fruits of their labours.

Like this: Like Loading...