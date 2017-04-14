Bob McMurray Named Surrey’s ‘Citizen of the Year’

  • April 14, 2017
    • Surrey, BC – Surrey City Council has named Bob McMurray as Surrey’s 2017 Citizen of the Year. The announcement was made at last night’s annual City of Surrey Volunteer Appreciation Celebration. The Citizen of the Year award honours an individual who has given long-standing and exceptional community service towards making Surrey a better place to live.

    “Bob McMurray is the personification of community service. For the past 50 years, Bob has devoted his time toward the betterment of our City and has been a mainstay in the realm of Arts and Heritage in our community,” said Mayor Linda Hepner. “Through Bob’s tireless dedication he has enriched people’s lives for generations to come and made Surrey a more vibrant place for all.”

    In his half century of community service Bob has held positions on numerous committees, boards and associations, often serving as the Chair or Vice-Chair.

    • 6 years – Peace Arch Hospital Board of Trustees
    • 10 years – Cloverdale Board of Trade
    • 13 years – Surrey Heritage Advisory Commission
    • 13 years –Surrey Museum & Archives Community Advisory Board
    • 16 years – Surrey Parks and Recreation Commission

    Bob continues to be a very active volunteer and is currently serving on the City’s Public Art Advisory Committee and the Culture Development Advisory Committee.

    The Citizen of the Year award recipient is chosen by Council and is presented to a City of Surrey resident who has given outstanding services for the advancement and betterment of the community. (Oliver Lum, City of Surrey)

