Gina Bahiwal

Breaking News: Canada cancels deportation order against Filipina migrant activist Gina Bahiwal

  • jfortaleza
  • January 13, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 32

    • Prominent migrant worker activist Gregorgina (Gina) Bahiwal is celebrating.

    Bahiwal learned Friday (January 13) that her deportation order has been cancelled by the federal government.

     

    Bahiwal was to be deported January 15 at 9:30 p.m.

     

    Upon hearing about Bahiwal’s imminent deportation, hundreds of people across Canada wrote letters of support to cancel her deportation.

     

    Bahiwal came to Canada from the Philippines in 2008 under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and has worked in vegetable-packing, housekeeping, and fast food.

     

    Throughout her time in Canada, Gina has been a bedrock for justice in the community, according to a media release.

     

    This has included advocating tirelessly for the rights of migrant workers like her, particularly among migrant women, providing mutual aid and services to other workers, and exposing the exploitative practices of recruiters.

     

    “This is a victory for all migrant workers, however the fight is not over yet. Myself and the other workers are going to continue to organize and to fight against the injustices of our immigration where we are tied to a single employer,” Bahiwal said.

    “The only solution is permanent immigration status on arrival for all temporary foreign workers. Thank you to everyone who showed solidarity with me. Let’s continue to organize together so we create a society based on compassion and fairness for all workers, migrants and Canadians,” Bahiwal also said.

    Bahiwal has appeared in the documentary The End of Immigration, helped organize the J4MW Pilgrimage to Freedom in 2011, gave a deputation on migrant rights to the federal HUMA Standing Committee, and spoke at a press conference on Parliament Hill for the launch of the 2016 J4MW Harvesting Freedom campaign.

    Gina Bahiwal

    Lawyer Richard Wazana said that he’s “relieved that reason has prevailed and that the government has decided against deporting a champion of migrant worker rights who fought hard to overturn a law that she herself was a victim of”.

    Wazana said: “The optics of removing such a community leader were not good. I’m glad that Gina can remain in Canada and await a decision on her humanitarian application.”

    The Justice for Migrant Workers said in the media release that people across the country came together and stood in solidarity with Bahiwal.

    The group said: “We celebrate this victory as we remember all migrants who have been deported, detained, injured and died and who, like Gina, continue to organize for broad-based change to end injustices faced by migrant workers in workplaces and communities across Canada.”

    Justice for Migrant Workers has been fundraising for Bahiwal’s legal fees and will continue to support the leadership of migrant workers like her in their struggle for justice and dignity.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Philippine government warns about fake job offers in Canada

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • Gina Bahiwal
      13 January 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      Breaking News: Canada cancels deportation order against Filipina migrant activist Gina Bahiwal

      Prominent migrant worker activist Gregorgina (Gina) Bahiwal is celebrating. Bahiwal learned Friday (January 13) that her deportation order has been cancelled by the federal government.   Bahiwal was to be deported January 15 at 9:30 p.m.   Upon hearing about Bahiwal’s imminent deportation, hundreds of people across Canada wrote ...

    • OFWs
      11 January 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Philippine government warns about fake job offers in Canada

      The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration has warned Filipinos from falling prey to fake jobs in Canada.   The non-existent jobs are said to be offered through e-mail and social media.   Various jobs are offered including farm laborers, fruit pickers, factory workers, medical staff, caregivers, engineers, truck drivers, and ...

    • mmff-logo-2016
      11 January 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Top earners of 2016 MMFF revealed

      After 10 days, Star Cinema’s “Vince & Kath & James” and Jun Robles Lana’s “Die Beautiful” emerged as the highest-grossing entries of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival, based on ticket sales from Metro Manila and provincial cinemas. On Wednesday, the filmfest’s executive committee released the official rankings of ...

    • a_love_to_last
      11 January 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Kapamilya’s opening salvo ‘A Love To Last’

      ABS-CBN opens the year 2017 with the premiere of the much-awaited family drama, A Love to Last, on Primetime Bida. Top billed by box office actress Bea Alonzo and sought after leading manIan Veneracion, it is a timely story about family and how love isn’t always what it seems to be. Andeng ...

    • Bob_Arum
      10 January 2017
      3 days ago No comment

      Pacquiao’s $20-M price staggers Arum

      Promoter Bob Arum yesterday was unsure whether Top Rank can afford Manny Pacquiao’s staggering guaranteed asking price of $20-million for a fight with fast-rising American Terence Crawford, a fight many see as a risky one for the aging Filipino champ. “We’ll see,” Arum told the Bulletin from Los Angeles ...

    %d bloggers like this: