Canada is Turning 150: Celebrate with a Trip to a Bank Near You

  • joelcastro.com
  • June 19, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 33

    • The Canada 150 commemorative bank note is now making its way to a financial institution near you.

    On 1 July, Canada will celebrate 150 years of Confederation, and the Bank of Canada is marking this milestone with a special $10 bank note. It came into circulation officially on 1 June, and you can get one simply by visiting your local financial institution. Most branches will have a supply of notes to distribute over the counter for a period of time. The Bank will issue a total of 40 million of these notes and has worked with financial institutions to make them available to Canadians across the country.

    The commemorative note will circulate alongside the current $10 note in the Polymer series. The existing note will continue to represent the majority of $10 notes in circulation for the life of the current series.

    The Canada 150 note celebrates Confederation with a unique design depicting our history, land and culture. The front of the note features Sir John A. Macdonald, Sir George-Étienne Cartier, Agnes Macphail and James Gladstone—four parliamentarians who played significant roles in Canada’s history. The back of the note presents five landscapes from different regions across the country: the West Coast, the Prairie provinces, Central Canada, the Atlantic provinces and the North.

    While this note was intended to commemorate Canada’s 150th anniversary, it was also designed with security in mind. The Canada 150 note has a number of security features—some new and others similar to the features on the current series of polymer notes.

    One new feature on the front of the note is a brightly coloured arch that represents an arch located inside the Memorial Chamber of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill. When you tilt the note, the checkered pattern in the arch moves up and down and shifts from green to blue.

    Also on the front of the note, at the bottom of the window, are three-dimensional maple leaves. They appear to be raised, but when touched the surface is actually flat. In addition, the note has raised ink on both the front and back. Together with the polymer material, large transparent window, metallic symbols and images, these security features make the Canada 150 note very secure and difficult to counterfeit.

    Visit www.bankofcanada.ca/banknote150 to learn more about the design and security features of the Canada 150 note. Follow the Bank on Twitter (@bankofcanada) for the latest information about this special note.

    Share

    Previous Story

    How did you overcome smoking struggles?

    Next Story

    Customs warned on surge in car smuggling

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 19 June 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      Customs warned on surge in car smuggling

      Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has warned the Bureau of Customs to prevent the possible surge in car smuggling when additional excise taxes are imposed on the sale of luxury vehicles. Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate committee on economic affairs, said some players in the automobile industry are likely to engage ...

    • 19 June 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Canada is Turning 150: Celebrate with a Trip to a Bank Near You

      The Canada 150 commemorative bank note is now making its way to a financial institution near you. On 1 July, Canada will celebrate 150 years of Confederation, and the Bank of Canada is marking this milestone with a special $10 bank note. It came into circulation officially on 1 ...

    • 17 June 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      How did you overcome smoking struggles?

      I had to learn different skills to cope with stress.” “I missed the social aspects of smoking.”  “I’d relapse and have to work up the nerve to try again.” These were just a few of the hurdles that former smokers said they had to overcome in order to kick ...

    • 17 June 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      PLDT expects to save P7b in manpower cut

      PLDT Inc. said Tuesday it expects to save P7 billion over the next five years from the planned manpower reduction of its IT department. “It’s progressing reasonably well and we aim to sign the relevant agreements with IBM by the end of June,” PLDT chairman and chief executive Manuel ...

    • 17 June 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Facebook to take down accounts linked to terror groups

      Social media giant Facebook has pledged to take down accounts that engage in terrorist activities. In a statement sent to The STAR, Facebook said it follows a strict set of community standards to ensure that users are provided with a service where people feel safe. “Our Community Standards do ...

    %d bloggers like this: