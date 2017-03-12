Canada to speed up work permit processing for skilled foreign workers

  • admin
  • March 12, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 38

    • Canada is going to make it easier for companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers.

    The Canadian government will fast-track the processing of work-permit applications through a new initiative.

    This will be done through a new federal initiative called “Global Talent Stream”, according to a report by Xinhua news agency

    Under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, the “Global Talent Stream” will identify qualified high-demand occupations, help Canadian companies complete the application process to hire top foreign talent and prepare a labor market benefits analysis within 10 business days.

    Hajdu anticipated that the “Global Talent Stream” initiative, which will be launched on June 12, will mainly receive demands from the technology industry.

    The program aims to ensure that when companies apply to hire skilled workers from abroad, they will demonstrate “how they’re building knowledge in Canada”, said Canadian Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Patty Hajdu.

    Hajdu said Peraso Technologies Inc. is among the companies expected to benefit from the new program.

    The wireless semiconductors designer once tried to import a technician who can help make the company’s chips run faster. But the work permit application got caught up in Ottawa’s red tape, and after seven months’ of waiting, the prospective employee accepted another offer.

    “We’re trying to prevent situations like that,” said the minister in the Xinhua report.

    By 2019, the information and communications sector will expect a need of 182,000 workers in Canada.

    Meanwhile, the country’s agriculture, forestry, mining and environmental engineering sectors also rely on emerging technology and will have to look overseas for talent, said Hajdu.

    Once an employer’s plan is approved, the work-permit application will be processed in 10 days, and the hired foreign worker could be in Canada within four weeks from the start of the process.

    Currently, it can take a Canadian employer up to a year to hire a skilled foreign worker, which can stall a company’s growth, according to the Xinhua report.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Bernal renews her exclusive contract with GMA Network

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 12 March 2017
      9 hours ago No comment

      Canada to speed up work permit processing for skilled foreign workers

      Canada is going to make it easier for companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers. The Canadian government will fast-track the processing of work-permit applications through a new initiative. This will be done through a new federal initiative called “Global Talent Stream”, according to a report by Xinhua news ...

    • 12 March 2017
      11 hours ago No comment

      Bernal renews her exclusive contract with GMA Network

      Multi-talented actress Kris Bernal remains a loyal Kapuso as she renewed last March 7 her exclusive contract with GMA Network, Inc. Kris, one of the Network’s top leading ladies, was discovered in the fourth season of the reality-based artista search Starstruck. After almost ten years of being a Kapuso, ...

    • 12 March 2017
      14 hours ago No comment

      Window Horses (G) ****

      Poetic Justice! Canada is known far and wide for a lot of good things. Apart from our breathtaking natural beauty and welcoming attitude to others our citizens are known for b one tolerant  and accepting of others. Among our most precious assets is the National Film Board of Canada. ...

    • 12 March 2017
      17 hours ago No comment

       Brute Force! Oppression is bad wherever it occurs. Bad Bear Russia lays siege to a region of innocents in Bitter Harvest. Here for a change we get a glimpse into a tragedy long forgotten by too many. Based on true events this high stakes drama from D Films wills ...

    • 11 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Luck smiles on Maymay

      Teen housemate Maymay Entrata emerged as the “Lucky Big Winner” of “Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7” and made PBB history as the first big winner in the longest season of the hit ABS-CBN reality show, beating co-housemates from celebrity, teen, and adult editions. The “Ms. Wacky-Go-Lucky of CDO” ...

    %d bloggers like this: