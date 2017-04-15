Explore Canada’s diversity through dance with Dance Canada: A Celebration of International Dance Day in Richmond

  • April 14, 2017
    • Richmond, BC – Celebrate Canada’s rich multicultural diversity with Dance Canada: A Celebration of International Dance Day in Richmond, BC on April 28 and 29, 2017.

     

    Richmond residents and those in neighbouring communities are invited to celebrate Richmond’s rich cultural and artistic diversity through dance workshops and performances as part of Dance Canada: A Celebration of International Dance Day. This two-day celebration of dance and diversity offers free community workshops on Friday, April 28 and a free dance showcase on Saturday, April 29.

    “Canada, and in particular, Richmond, is renowned for its cultural diversity” states Sudnya Mulye, the event’s Artistic Director. “With our International Dance Day celebrations in Richmond, we proudly showcase our city’s diversity by engaging the community through the experience of different dance styles”.

    International Dance Day is celebrated around the world on April 29 to bring attention to and celebrate the accomplishments of dance. Since 2015, Sudnya Dance Academy and Clarkson Events, two Richmond-based businesses, have spearheaded bringing these celebrations to Richmond. The community’s support of these events has been tremendous, allowing the event organizers to grow the offerings each year.

    “It’s truly amazing to see how much our event has grown since 2015” observes Reena Clarkson, the Event Coordinator. “The collaboration between Richmond businesses and artists has enabled us to grow a grassroots event into an annual celebration for our hometown of Richmond”.

    To commemorate Canada’s 150th anniversary of confederation, the 2017 International Dance Day Richmond celebrations are free for the community to enjoy, thanks to venue sponsor, Aberdeen Centre, who has partnered with Sudnya Dance Academy and Clarkson Events to host this year’s celebration.

    The community is invited to learn a variety of culturally diverse dances through free workshops on Friday, April 28 from 1:00-2:30pm and a free performance showcasing dance traditions from around the world will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 1:30-3:00pm. Both events are open to people of all ages and abilities and will take place in the Central Atrium at Aberdeen Centre.

    For more information about Dance Canada: A Celebration of International Dance Day in Richmond, please visit iddrichmond.wixsite.com/iddrichmondbc.

