Filipino-Canadian designs Canada 150 logo

Ariana Mari Cuvin is a second year Global Business and Digital Arts student at the University of Waterloo. She was a Graphic Design Intern for four months in 2014 at Physicalytics Inc. In addition to her passion to communicate ideas through beautiful and effective graphics, Ariana enjoys singing; she has been singing for many years in church and is currently a member and Assistant Musical Director of Waterloo’s “Unaccompanied Minors,” an a cappella group. She made the Dean’s Honour List in 2015.

Ariana attended Father John Redmond Catholic Secondary School and Regional Arts Centre in Toronto. She was recipient of the Filipino Centre of Toronto Outstanding Student Award-High School, which is given to Filipino-Canadian students who have demonstrated academic excellence and been active members of their community as volunteers, and the Redmond Letter Award, presented to those who have made an outstanding contribution to co-curricular programs at Father John Edmond. She has also been honoured for her contributions to the community by the Knights of Columbus and Kiwanis Key Club. Ariana graduated high school as an Ontario Scholar.

Ariana and her family immigrated to Canada from Hong Kong in 2002. Ariana has two sisters and lives with her parents in Toronto.

Ariana’s description of her design

The maple leaf is the nation’s most iconic symbol, and I used subtle design choices to represent Canada and its Confederation. The base of the leaf is made up of four diamonds (diamonds are celebratory gems), with nine more expanding outwards from them, meant to represent the four provinces that formed Canada after Confederation in 1867, eventually growing to the 13 provinces and territories. The repeated shape is meant to create a sense of unity and the 13 shapes forming the leaf represents our togetherness as a country. In the coloured iterations, the centre four diamonds are similar in colour. From left to right, similar colours are used in a row to show the provinces and territories that joined Canada in the same year. The multi-coloured iteration gives a feeling of diversity while the red one shows pride and unity.

Article from Government of Canada website

http://canada.pch.gc.ca/eng/1469547099100

Like this: Like Loading...