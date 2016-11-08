law-courts

Filipino convicted of identity theft faces deportation from Canada

  • jfortaleza
  • November 7, 2016
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 30

    • The highest court in B.C. has refused to reduce a jail sentence for a Filipino man convicted of identity

    theft.

    Trimming the sentence would have made it possible for the man to appeal a government order for him

    to be deported from Canada.

    In June 2011, Domingo Mariones Gonzales, 48, was sentenced in Vancouver provincial court to eight

    months in jail after pleading guilty to possessing 12 documents, according to a report by Post Media.

    These documents included credit cards, driver's licenses and bank debit cards, in the names of other

    people, stated the news report.

    At the time of the offences, the father of four was on bail on charges of committing two similar crimes,

    attempting to cash stolen cheques, according to the Post Media report.

    Gonzales came to Canada in 1980 and has permanent residency status but remains a citizen of the

    Philippines, Post Media reported.

    Gonzales launched his sentence appeal after the Conservative government changed the law in 2013 so

    that a criminal receiving a prison term of greater than six months could not appeal deportation, the

    media company reported.

    Post Media reported that in May 2015, Gonzales was found inadmissible to Canada because he had

    received a sentence of more than six months.

    After being denied an appeal of a removal order, he applied to the Legal Services Society for funding to

    appeal his jail sentence, according to Post Media. This was to stave off deportation from Canada.

    The news reported noted that the man’s lawyer argued the eight-month sentence was unfit because the

    sentencing judge was unaware of the “collateral” immigration consequences — the changes to the law

    were made two years after sentencing, according to the Post Media report.

    In a ruling released on November 7, 2016, a three-judge panel of the B.C. Court of Appeal dismissed the

    appeal, Post Media reported.

    In her reasons cited by the report, Justice Daphne Smith found that while the immigration consequences

    were significant to Gonzales, his lengthy criminal record meant that the eight-month sentence was not

    unfit, according to the Post Media report.

    At the time of the sentencing, according to the news report, Gonzales had 20 convictions, including nine

    property-related offences, one for possession of a narcotic, two for uttering threats, one for assault, one

    for attempted fraud and three for fraud, the news report stated.

    Smith said in the report that the judge in Gonzales’s case was in “general terms” aware of potential

    immigration consequences.

    “In my view, Mr. Gonzales’s sentence of eight months for identity theft, targeting 12 individuals, given

    the extent of and number of prior-related offences in his criminal record, was a fit sentence,” said the

    judge.

    “While this court has intervened in a great number of cases to effect a modest reduction in penalty to

    take account of unknown and unanticipated immigration consequences, deciding when to do so is very

    much a case-specific exercise.”

    Post Media reported that Justice Gail Dickson and Justice Gregory Fitch agreed with Smith and the

    sentence appeal was dismissed.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Kaye Abad to move to Cebu after wedding

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • law-courts
      07 November 2016
      24 mins ago No comment

      Filipino convicted of identity theft faces deportation from Canada

      The highest court in B.C. has refused to reduce a jail sentence for a Filipino man convicted of identity theft. Trimming the sentence would have made it possible for the man to appeal a government order for him to be deported from Canada. In June 2011, Domingo Mariones Gonzales, ...

    • kaye-abad-cebu-1
      07 November 2016
      5 hours ago No comment

      Kaye Abad to move to Cebu after wedding

      Kaye Abad will be moving to Cebu following her wedding with Paul Jake Castillo this December, she revealed in an interview with Push, but clarified that she will not be abandoning her career as an actress just yet. Explaining her decision to transfer to Castillo’s hometown, Abad, 34, reiterated that ...

    • maine-and-alden
      07 November 2016
      8 hours ago No comment

      Will we see little Maines and little Aldens soon?

      THE response of the fans to the “Kalyeserye” wedding of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza was so overwhelming. It was the number one trending topic worldwide on Twitter and “Eat Bulaga’s” ratings soared to the roof. To think it was just make-believe, but the fans treated it like it’s ...

    • philippine-adobo-festival-in-texas
      07 November 2016
      11 hours ago No comment

      Aiai Delas Alas add flavor to Philippine Adobo Festival in Texas

      In celebration of Philippine American History Month, Kapuso Comedy Queen Aiai Delas Alas is bringing her own brand of fun to the Philippine Adobo Festival in Texas, happening this October 29 at the Swayz Ballroom in Dallas and on October 30 at the Schertz Community Center in San Antonio. ...