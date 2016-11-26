Oyando family at a citizenship ceremony at the Government House in Regina. Photo by Craig Edwards of CBC

Filipino family featured in CBC as they took Canadian citizenship oath

  jfortaleza
  November 26, 2016
  • Front Page Headlines
  Page Views 65

    • Twenty new Canadians took their oath of citizenship in Regina last November 24, and included among them is a Filipino family.

    The CBC has reported on the Oyando family, who came to Canada five years ago.

    The family’s daughter Shaira Oyando is excited to explore Indigenous peoples’ history in Canada, according to the report.

    The citizenship ceremony took place at the Government House.

    “It’s very overwhelming at first. I can’t really explain how I feel,” said Oyando, a University of Regina student, in the CBC report.

    “It’s really a pleasure to be a Canadian citizen and to be getting all these rights and privileges from the country.”

    Oyando said learning about Canadian history is helpful.

    Oyando is eager to learn more about Indigenous culture, “especially how they preserved the country before the immigrants came and how they also preserve that culture in modern times.”

    Sixteen-year-old Ryan Oyando echoed his sister’s thoughts about being a new Canadian.

    “It’s a new learning experience,” he said.

    When it comes to Indigenous culture, Ryan said it’s important to learn how everyone can live together in Canada with its diverse culture and history.

    He had one piece of advice to anyone who wants to become a Canadian citizen, according to the CBC report, “Learn about Canada, share your culture with them and have fun!”

     

