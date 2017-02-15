Filipino Ice Sculptors Bag Gold

  • February 15, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
    • Two talented sculptors have shown Filipino talent at its best once again!  During the 2017 Ice Magic Festival at the 23rd International Ice Carving Competitions in Banff National Park, brothers Rossarts and Antonio Baisas captured gold with their ice sculpture that interprets this year’s theme, Canada-True North. The two brothers have who won competitions in Canada before, in particular the 2013 Winterlude Ice Carving Challenge in Ottawa. Their creation, “Rhythm of the Sea” received 2nd place in the pairs.

    Ross and Antonio grew up in the carving capital Paete, Laguna, home of many talented sculptors. Ross’ passion for carving started at a young age and by the time he was twenty,  he was professionally carving pastries, snow and ice, awarding him numerous international prizes. Ross now resides in Montreal and has most recently started carving sand. His partner in carving has always been his brother, Antonio, and the two work together like clockwork.

    Their winning piece showed the different flora of fauna symbolizing Canada, all pieces in suspended animation. The creation was a rendering of the beauty of the animals and their perpetual motion set in ice. It took the brothers 34 hours and 15 blocks of ice, and claimed the People’s Choice Award,  as well as the 1 Hour, 1 Block piece of a mermaid.

    Philippine Culinary Federations of Canada (PCFC) in cooperation with Diaryo Filipino (DF), Filipino Canadian Magazine (FCM) and The Filipino Champions of Canada (TFCC) will present the champions at a meet and greet event in Calgary.

    Photo credits:  Diaryo Filipino and Art Wizard (Calgary)

