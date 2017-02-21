Filipino lawyer Antonio Villarin seeks nomination to run as Member of Provincial Parliament in Ontario

A Filipino lawyer is seeking a nomination of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.

Antonio Villarin wants to run for Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) in the provincial constituency of Scarborough Centre in the Greater Toronto Area.

Villarin was a lawyer in the Philippines when he immigrated to Canada in August 2002 with his wife and daughter.

“Like most immigrants I took a variety of temporary jobs, like working on a water bottling production line and driving a forklift, while I completed my professional accreditation,” Villarin related on his website.

“I obtained my Certificate of Accreditation from the Federation of Law Societies of Canada in 2003, was called to the Degree of Barrister-at-Law and admitted to practice at the Bar of Her Majesty’s Courts in Ontario in March 2004. I registered for the family and criminal legal aid panels and started accepting legal aid clients that same year,” he said.

As a lawyer, he provided pro-bono immigration services and assisted temporary workers detained for immigration violations. He served as president of a registered charity that administered programs for seniors. He speak at seminars for newcomers.

“My law practice is general but I always focus on the less privileged and marginalized members of the community,” Villarin said.

As a community leader and legal advisor, he is an active member of several professional, civic and not-for-profit organizations. Among these are: director of Asia Pacific Immigration Consultants, Inc.; legal consultant of CK Atlantis; legal counsel of Filipino Canadian Cabletow Club; past president of Filipino Canadian Community House; past Master of Robertson Lodge, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons and member of Knights of Rizal.

The Ontario provincial election will be held in 2018.

“I know there are many issues confronting Scarborough Centre that need to be addressed at a higher level and this is why I decided to seek the nomination and run for election as your MPP. I want to continue serving you by making changes to the system in your favor as your MPP,” Villarin said.

“I believe I am ready to serve the residents of Scarborough Centre and the Province of Ontario.

“I will work with the leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party, the Honorable Patrick Brown, to restore high ethical standards in the government of Ontario, reduce wasteful government spending, make the Ontario economy more competitive, lower the cost of hydro and strengthen Ontario’s health care system.

“I propose to lower the cost of post-secondary education, increase funding for seniors and affordable housing, and make sure Ontarians receive fair wages,” Villarin said.

