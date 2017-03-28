Filipino photographer arrested by Toronto police for alleged sexual assault

  • March 27, 2017
    • The Toronto Police Service announced on March 16, 2017 that it wants to make the public aware of an arrest in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

    The Toronto police alleged that at on March 11 this year, a 28-year-old woman went to have passport photographs taken by a man in the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area in the city.

    The police said that while taking the photographs, the man sexually assaulted the woman

    On Monday, March 13, 2017, Eugenio Deocreza, 46, of Toronto, was arrested. He was charged with sexual assault.

    Deocreza is scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on April 27, 2017.

    A sexual assault is any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration.

