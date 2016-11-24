patrick-estacio

Filipino worker wins $32.7 million Quebec lotto jackpot

  • November 23, 2016
    • A Filipino, who lives in a rooming house in Montreal, Quebec, and works two jobs, has hit the jackpot.

    Patrick Estacio, 41, won $32,707,357 in the November 9 Lotto 6/49 draw.

    “When I learned that I had won $32.7 million, I burst into tears of joy. I work two jobs to make ends meet. I still haven’t taken it all in, but my life will certainly never be the same,” Estacio said in a media report.

    “I want to stay humble, simple, but I am going to take advantage of my good luck. I’ll probably buy a house or a condo. For the rest, we’ll see. I don’t know. I’m going to let the dust settle,” Estacio told Loto-Quebec officials.

    Estacio came to Loto-Québec headquarters on November 10, at the end of the business day. He told lottery officials that he thought his prize was $32,000, until a customer service staff member informed him that he had actually won more.

    Estacio chose the winning combination 06-09-30-37-43-49. He bought the ticket from Tabagie Métro Du Collège (1480 Rue Cartier, Saint-Laurent), which will receive a $327,073 commission, equal to 1 percent of the prize.patrick-estacio

