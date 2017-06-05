Flag raising at Filipino plaza hosted by UFCABC guests MP Don Davies, MLA Mable Elmore and Consulate representative Vice Consul Anthony Mandap around 75 community leaders attended. 1st of the 4 events of UFCABC, 2nd will be the Gala Night on June 17 at Westin Bayshore, 3rd Pista ng Bayan at Memorial Park, Vancouver and 4th Mindanao Tapestry Fashion Show by Renee Salud on August and the venue to be announce later. UFCABC Officers:

Flag raising at Filipino Plaza in Vancouver kicks off 2017 Independence celebrations

  • June 5, 2017
    • The Philippine flag was hoisted last Saturday, June 3, at the Filipino Plaza in Vancouver as an opening event for this year’s celebration of Philippine Independence Day.

    The flag ceremony was attended by Vancouver Kingsway MP Don Davies, Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore, and Atty. Anthony Mandap, Vice Consul of the Philippine Consulate General Office in Vancouver.

    The flag was raised in the presence of community leaders and members from different organizations in Greater Vancouver.

    The event is the first of a series of events organized by the United Filipino Canadian Associations of B.C. (UFCABC), an alliance of more than 30 organizations in the community.

    The three other Philippine Independence Day activities lined up are:

    -Gala Night at The Westin Bayshore Hotel in downtown Vancouver on June 17, .

    -Pista ng Bayan at Memorial South Park in Vancouver on July 09

    -Mindanao Tapestry Show by fashion designer Renee Salud sometimes in August and the venue to be announced later.

    The officers of UFCABC are:

    UFABC Family
    President-Joel Castillo
    Vice President #1-Rey Fortaleza
    Vice President #2-Arcie Lim
    Secretary #1-Janice Lozano
    Secretary #2-Ching Colobong
    PRO-Cliff Belgica
    Auditors #1-Rene Alcantara
    Auditors #2-Shailene Caparas
    Sgt At Arms #1-George Gutierrez
    Sgt At Arms #2-Leo Ocampo
    Business Managers:
    Salve Dayao
    Mirasol Kahila
    Buena Kilala Chua
    Cris Sotana
    Rodolfo Tuliao
    Directors:
    Jose Ampeso
    Robert Azana
    Perla De Peralta
    Treenee Lopez
    Amado Mercado
    Annie Miles
    Mary Anne Velayo
    Representatives:
    Annette Beech-Victoria
    Butch Noriega-Abbotsford
    Liza Pacio-Maple Ridge
    Edwin Empinado-Kitimat
    Legal Adviser:
    Atty: Anthony Remedios
    Member Organization Representatives:
    Mel Abonita-Rinconada Association
    Rosette Correa-UPAABC
    Agnes Uguil-Masskara Association
    Jess Villanueva-Sto. Nino Association of BC

