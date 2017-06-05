Flag raising at Filipino Plaza in Vancouver kicks off 2017 Independence celebrations

The Philippine flag was hoisted last Saturday, June 3, at the Filipino Plaza in Vancouver as an opening event for this year’s celebration of Philippine Independence Day.

The flag ceremony was attended by Vancouver Kingsway MP Don Davies, Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore, and Atty. Anthony Mandap, Vice Consul of the Philippine Consulate General Office in Vancouver.

The flag was raised in the presence of community leaders and members from different organizations in Greater Vancouver.

The event is the first of a series of events organized by the United Filipino Canadian Associations of B.C. (UFCABC), an alliance of more than 30 organizations in the community.

The three other Philippine Independence Day activities lined up are:

-Gala Night at The Westin Bayshore Hotel in downtown Vancouver on June 17, .

-Pista ng Bayan at Memorial South Park in Vancouver on July 09

-Mindanao Tapestry Show by fashion designer Renee Salud sometimes in August and the venue to be announced later.

The officers of UFCABC are:

UFABC Family

President-Joel Castillo

Vice President #1-Rey Fortaleza

Vice President #2-Arcie Lim

Secretary #1-Janice Lozano

Secretary #2-Ching Colobong

PRO-Cliff Belgica

Auditors #1-Rene Alcantara

Auditors #2-Shailene Caparas

Sgt At Arms #1-George Gutierrez

Sgt At Arms #2-Leo Ocampo

Business Managers:

Salve Dayao

Mirasol Kahila

Buena Kilala Chua

Cris Sotana

Rodolfo Tuliao

Directors:

Jose Ampeso

Robert Azana

Perla De Peralta

Treenee Lopez

Amado Mercado

Annie Miles

Mary Anne Velayo

Representatives:

Annette Beech-Victoria

Butch Noriega-Abbotsford

Liza Pacio-Maple Ridge

Edwin Empinado-Kitimat

Legal Adviser:

Atty: Anthony Remedios

Member Organization Representatives:

Mel Abonita-Rinconada Association

Rosette Correa-UPAABC

Agnes Uguil-Masskara Association

Jess Villanueva-Sto. Nino Association of BC

