Flag raising at Filipino Plaza in Vancouver kicks off 2017 Independence celebrations

The Philippine flag was hoisted last Saturday, June 3, at the Filipino Plaza in Vancouver as an opening event for this year’s celebration of Philippine Independence Day.
The flag ceremony was attended by Vancouver Kingsway MP Don Davies, Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore, and Atty. Anthony Mandap, Vice Consul of the Philippine Consulate General Office in Vancouver.
The flag was raised in the presence of community leaders and members from different organizations in Greater Vancouver.
The event is the first of a series of events organized by the United Filipino Canadian Associations of B.C. (UFCABC), an alliance of more than 30 organizations in the community.
The three other Philippine Independence Day activities lined up are:
-Gala Night at The Westin Bayshore Hotel in downtown Vancouver on June 17, .
-Pista ng Bayan at Memorial South Park in Vancouver on July 09
-Mindanao Tapestry Show by fashion designer Renee Salud sometimes in August and the venue to be announced later.
The officers of UFCABC are:
UFABC Family
President-Joel Castillo
Vice President #1-Rey Fortaleza
Vice President #2-Arcie Lim
Secretary #1-Janice Lozano
Secretary #2-Ching Colobong
PRO-Cliff Belgica
Auditors #1-Rene Alcantara
Auditors #2-Shailene Caparas
Sgt At Arms #1-George Gutierrez
Sgt At Arms #2-Leo Ocampo
Business Managers:
Salve Dayao
Mirasol Kahila
Buena Kilala Chua
Cris Sotana
Rodolfo Tuliao
Directors:
Jose Ampeso
Robert Azana
Perla De Peralta
Treenee Lopez
Amado Mercado
Annie Miles
Mary Anne Velayo
Representatives:
Annette Beech-Victoria
Butch Noriega-Abbotsford
Liza Pacio-Maple Ridge
Edwin Empinado-Kitimat
Legal Adviser:
Atty: Anthony Remedios
Member Organization Representatives:
Mel Abonita-Rinconada Association
Rosette Correa-UPAABC
Agnes Uguil-Masskara Association
Jess Villanueva-Sto. Nino Association of BC