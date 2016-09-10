FROM THE FILIPINO PATRIOTS SOCIETY OF CANADA

WE, members of FILIPINO PATRIOTS SOCIETY OF CANADA, are saddened and outraged by the unfortunate and barbaric bombing attack by lawless group in Davao City, Philippines last September 2, 2016 that costs 16 lives and wounded more than 65 people. We join the rest of the Filipinos around the world especially the Davaoenos in grieving for the unnecessary loss of innocent lives. We express our condolences, sympathies, thoughts and prayers for the families of all the victims. There are a lot of speculations as to the motives of the perpetrators of this dreadful act and we feel sorry for those who are pointing their fingers as to who are responsible for this tragedy. This is not about Davao City or President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration. Whether you are for or against the current administration, we should stand united in condemning this cowardly and horrific act of violence and terrorism perpetrated to destroy the peace and sow terror in our country. It was not just an attack on Davao, the beloved city of our Pres. Duterte, but it was an attack on the people of the Philippines and the humanity as well. We urge all our fellow Filipinos to help our government in the process of investigation instead of fingerpointing in order to identify the perpetrators and bring them to the folds of justice. We call on every individual who may have information that could provide a lead in the investigation to come forward and work with the law enforcement agencies so that the full force of the law will be applied to all responsible for this wicked act. We must stand together with President Duterte in his fight against terrorism. We must all unite to help our government suppress this lawless violence. We are therefore expressing our unwavering support to the declaration of Pres. Duterte placing the country in the state of lawlessness. There is nothing to fear or be worried about this declaration as this is far from martial law. This declaration was made with all good intentions to immediately address the current crisis on lawless violence. We trust our President’s judgment on this matter. Finally, we are appealing to all our fellow Filipinos to remain vigilant as these terrorists are still out ready to sow terror anytime. We must all remain steadfast and strong in these dark and terrible times. Together we will endure and rise beyond this act of terrorism and extremism.

