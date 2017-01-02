Fundraising going on to help family return father’s body to the Philippines

On November 10, 2016, the Muyco family received news that they would never forget.

That morning, Kluzy Muyco, a young husband and father, was killed in a single vehicle accident.

Kluzy along with his wife, Marilyn, and their children Komalym, Kluzy Lyn, Ky Hapym, and Khyz Dhara moved to Drake, Saskatchewan from the Philippines in February 2016.

Prior to the accident, Kluzy and Marilyn’s eldest daughter had moved back to the Phillipines to finish her education. Due to expenses, she was unable to fly to Canada to attend her father’s funeral.

The Muyco family hopes to make a trip back to the Philippines in January to be with the rest of their family and grieve the loss of Kluzy.

The Mucyo family is already enduring the expenses associated with moving to a new country. The loss of their main income provider has made standard life expenses difficult for them.

A fundraising campaign has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses, travel costs and provide future financial support to the Muyco family.

The GoFundMe campaign has a goal of $10,000.

People in Drake, Saskatchewan are involved in helping the family return the body of Muyco to the Philippines.

Muyco was driving home from his job as a cook at Manitou Beach when his vehicle rolled on a grid road.

Muyco was the main income earner for his family and they cannot afford to lay him to rest at the family’s cemetery in the Philippines.

When people in Drake found out about what had happened, they started a GoFundMe campaign to help.

The Drake Elementary School and the Village of Drake are also taking donations from the community, which is about 140 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

Like this: Like Loading...