kluzy-muyco

Fundraising going on to help family return father’s body to the Philippines

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 2, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 31

    • On November 10, 2016, the Muyco family received news that they would never forget.

    That morning, Kluzy Muyco, a young husband and father, was killed in a single vehicle accident.

    Kluzy along with his wife, Marilyn, and their children Komalym, Kluzy Lyn, Ky Hapym, and Khyz Dhara moved to Drake, Saskatchewan from the Philippines in February 2016.

    Prior to the accident, Kluzy and Marilyn’s eldest daughter had moved back to the Phillipines to finish her education. Due to expenses, she was unable to fly to Canada to attend her father’s funeral.

    The Muyco family hopes to make a trip back to the Philippines in January to be with the rest of their family and grieve the loss of Kluzy.

    The Mucyo family is already enduring the expenses associated with moving to a new country. The loss of their main income provider has made standard life expenses difficult for them.

    A fundraising campaign has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses, travel costs and provide future financial support to the Muyco family.

    The GoFundMe campaign has a goal of $10,000.

    People in Drake, Saskatchewan are involved in helping the family return the body of Muyco to the Philippines.

    Muyco was driving home from his job as a cook at Manitou Beach when his vehicle rolled on a grid road.

    Muyco was the main income earner for his family and they cannot afford to lay him to rest at the family’s cemetery in the Philippines.

    When people in Drake found out about what had happened, they started a GoFundMe campaign to help.

    The Drake Elementary School and the Village of Drake are also taking donations from the community, which is about 140 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Canadian drowns while trying to save woman in Philippines

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • kluzy-muyco
      02 January 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      Fundraising going on to help family return father’s body to the Philippines

      On November 10, 2016, the Muyco family received news that they would never forget. That morning, Kluzy Muyco, a young husband and father, was killed in a single vehicle accident. Kluzy along with his wife, Marilyn, and their children Komalym, Kluzy Lyn, Ky Hapym, and Khyz Dhara moved to ...

    • gerarld-arthur
      02 January 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      Canadian drowns while trying to save woman in Philippines

      A 48-year-old man from Moncton in New Brunswick drowned in the Philippines while trying to save someone in distress. Gerald Arthur died when he attempted to rescue a woman who was being swept away by high waves. The woman, who also died, was swimming December 21 when big waves ...

    • rodrigo_duterte_and_laotian_president_bounnhang_vorachith_cropped
      28 December 2016
      5 days ago No comment

      Duterte ends 2016 with ‘excellent’ trust rating from Filipinos

      President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines has ended the year with a high rating from the Filipino people. Duterte retained an “excellent” trust rating in the latest Social Weather Stations survey, with respondents in Mindanao giving him a high +85 rating. The survey, the results of which were first ...

    • ogie_judge_your_face_sounds_familiar
      27 December 2016
      6 days ago No comment

      NEW KAPAMILYA OGIE ALCASID JOINS JURY OF “YOUR FACE SOUNDS FAMILIAR: KIDS”

      Award-winning singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid is now regularly seen as one of the judges in “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on “It’s Showtime.” Next year, he is set to take on another task as a new Kapamilya: being a judge on “Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids.” Ogie will sit in the jury ...

    • hidilyn-diaz-silver-3
      27 December 2016
      6 days ago No comment

      Diaz to promote weightlifting in Metro Manila

      Olympic silver medallist Hidilyn Diaz aims to discover new talents when she conducts weightlifting clinics in Metro Manila starting next year. The 25-year Diaz hopes that many would pursue the sport that defined her as a person. “That is my dream – for weightlifting to become popular because it ...

    %d bloggers like this: