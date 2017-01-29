Canada-Summer-Jobs-Banner-2017

Deadline to apply for Canada Summer Jobs

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 29, 2017
  • Community Announcement
  • Page Views 49

    • Small businesses and organizations wanting to hire summer students this year now have until February 3, to submit their applications for support from the Canada Summer Jobs program.

    The Canada Summer Jobs program makes it easier to hire students during the summer by providing up to 50 percent of the minimum hourly wage for small businesses and public sector employers, and up to 100 percent for not-for-profits, plus employment-related costs. Students can start working as early as April.

    “I invite all employers who haven’t yet done so to apply today to receive support to hire students this summer. This is a tremendous opportunity to offer work experience to energetic, enthusiastic students, and to keep our economy growing,” said the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Canada’s newly appointed minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

    Canada Summer Jobs creates thousands of summer work opportunities every year for students age 15 to 30.

    The program focuses on local and national priorities, including:

    • creating new jobs to make small businesses more innovative, competitive and successful;
    • welcoming and settling immigrants (including Syrian refugees) in Canada;
    • hiring Indigenous people;
    • supporting opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics sectors;
    • increasing opportunities in information and communications technology sectors; and
    • celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

    Employers looking to hire a student have until February 3, to submit their application.

    For more information and to apply, visit Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs or visit a Service Canada Centre.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Government approves Richmond’s South Arm Community Centre

    Next Story

    Prime Minister welcomes new members of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • PM_Trudeau
      29 January 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Prime Minister welcomes new members of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council

      Calgary, Alberta – The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the next 11 members of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council. These young leaders bring new energy and ideas to inspire all Canadians. They will join the 15 existing members, bringing the Youth Council to a total of 26 members. ...

    • Canada-Summer-Jobs-Banner-2017
      29 January 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Deadline to apply for Canada Summer Jobs

      Small businesses and organizations wanting to hire summer students this year now have until February 3, to submit their applications for support from the Canada Summer Jobs program. The Canada Summer Jobs program makes it easier to hire students during the summer by providing up to 50 percent of the minimum ...

    • Richmond_funds
      28 January 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Government approves Richmond’s South Arm Community Centre

      South Arm Community Centre in Richmond will receive much-needed funding for their renovation project with the Government of Canada’s CIP 150 investment of $500,000. Joe Peschisolido, Member of Parliament for Steveston – Richmond East on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and ...

    • amber-alert
      28 January 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Girl in Amber Alert found with mom

      The mother and child sought in an Amber Alert issued Monday afternoon in New Westminster, B.C., were found unharmed hours later at Assumption Catholic Church in Bellingham. Nine-year-old Makayla Estrada Weber and her mother, Wilma Estrada, 48, arrived at the parish office, 2116 Cornwall Ave., about 5 p.m. Monday, ...

    • DPD_BBB-News
      28 January 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      JAN 28TH: DATA PRIVACY DAY

      Vancouver, BC – Saturday, January 28th, is Data Privacy Day across North America and Europe. First held in 2007 as European Data Protection Day, it has expanded to include 47 countries to raise awareness about the importance of protecting your personal and financial information. Today’s digital world means scammers ...

    %d bloggers like this: