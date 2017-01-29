Deadline to apply for Canada Summer Jobs

Small businesses and organizations wanting to hire summer students this year now have until February 3, to submit their applications for support from the Canada Summer Jobs program.

The Canada Summer Jobs program makes it easier to hire students during the summer by providing up to 50 percent of the minimum hourly wage for small businesses and public sector employers, and up to 100 percent for not-for-profits, plus employment-related costs. Students can start working as early as April.

“I invite all employers who haven’t yet done so to apply today to receive support to hire students this summer. This is a tremendous opportunity to offer work experience to energetic, enthusiastic students, and to keep our economy growing,” said the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Canada’s newly appointed minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

Canada Summer Jobs creates thousands of summer work opportunities every year for students age 15 to 30.

The program focuses on local and national priorities, including:

creating new jobs to make small businesses more innovative, competitive and successful;

welcoming and settling immigrants (including Syrian refugees) in Canada;

hiring Indigenous people;

supporting opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics sectors;

increasing opportunities in information and communications technology sectors; and

celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Employers looking to hire a student have until February 3, to submit their application.

For more information and to apply, visit Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs or visit a Service Canada Centre.

