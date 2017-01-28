Richmond_funds

Government approves Richmond’s South Arm Community Centre

    • South Arm Community Centre in Richmond will receive much-needed funding for their renovation project with the Government of Canada’s CIP 150 investment of $500,000.

    Joe Peschisolido, Member of Parliament for Steveston – Richmond East on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, made the announcement today during a visit to South Arm Community Centre in Richmond. He was joined by the Mayor of Richmond Malcolm Brodie.

    The funding will go towards replacement of the roof and mechanical systems in order to improve energy efficiency. The project will also include upgrading the fitness centre, the walls, doors, window, and floors.

    The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada’s celebration of our country’s 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada’s Regional Development Agencies to deliver further community funding across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

    Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will invest in projects that seek to renovate, expand and improve existing community infrastructure, with a focus on recreational facilities, projects that advance a clean growth economy, and projects with a positive impact on Indigenous communities.

