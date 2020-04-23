Vancouver resident Carmelita Carreon has expressed her appreciation of staff at St. Paul’s Hospitals ...
Vancouver resident Carmelita Carreon has expressed her appreciation of staff at St. Paul’s Hospitals who are on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight. Carreon thanked the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers with take-out dinner. “You are truly heroes,” Carreon said of the frontliners. Carreon has a personal story ...
“It’s something that they definitely have to get used to.” These were the words of Darren Espanto as he shared the travails of his parents who are working as frontliners against the coronavirus disease in Canada, in a recent online interview with MYX Philippines. Espanto, currently in Canada, detailed the ...
Post-secondary students are feeling the economic impacts of COVID-19. Many students were preparing to start a summer job in May, and are now worried about how to pay rent and cover basic living expenses, while recent graduates are struggling to find meaningful work. This is a critical point in ...
Like thousands across the world, tragedy has struck the family of Carmelita Carreon because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Carreon is a Filipino woman who has built a new and prosperous life in Canada, residing in the west coast city of Vancouver, where she is known as Carmen. On April ...