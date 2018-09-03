Innovative and Inclusive Kids Series “16 Hudson” Premieres in Canada

Vancouver– Big Bad Boo Studios is excited to launch their new show “16 Hudson” across Canada this fall with 39 x 7-minute episodes and 3 holiday specials.

The show follows Lili, Sam, Amala and Luc as they explore their small neighborhood at “16 Hudson” and show us what friendship is all about. Holiday specials celebrate Chinese New Year, Diwali, and Persian New Year through the eyes of these kids.

“Airing the show in three languages across Canada alone is a testament to the nature of 16 Hudson. For the first time, we are normalizing families that you see every day in real life on TV,” said Shabnam Rezaei, creator/director of the show.

“16 Hudson” is the first preschool show to feature a main character, Luc, with two Dads, the first show to have main characters that are Iranian (Lili), Chinese (Sam) and “Halfies” (Amala who is half-Irish, half-Indian), the first original Vancouver-based preschool show to be female-directed and produced, and the first preschool series with a majority led female crew.

is excited to be a part of the 16 Hudson cast. He lends his voice for “Bayani,” a filipino bakery-owner and one of Luc’s two dads. Dave is grateful to Shabnam and Big Bad Boo studios for being able to launch this unique series to children across Canada. As a father of two himself, he understands the significance of showing culturally diverse characters, while being inclusive to all families, no matter what the dynamic.

“Seeing my kids identify with characters like those on 16 Hudson is amazing and parents will definitely appreciate how the show encourages children to be all-embracing to everyone.”

The 2D animated preschool series has already premiered on TVOKids in the greater Ontario region, followed by Knowledge Kids on September 3rd, 2018. Further broadcast partners will launch later this year including SRC Radio Canada in French, ICI TV in Persian and the SVOD channel Oznoz.

Big Bad Boo has plans to distribute the show worldwide in multiple languages, similar to previous original shows “1001 Nights” and “Mixed Nutz”. They are also releasing free digital media components including three digital storybooks, three online games on TVOKids.org and at the show’s own website 16hudson.com.

