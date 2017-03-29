Family literacy program now offered at Ironwood and Cambie Libraries

Richmond, BC – Richmond Public Library is excited to announce that our popular “Learning Together” family literacy program will return to both the Ironwood and Cambie Libraries in the spring of 2017. This eight-week program for preschoolers and caregivers will run at Ironwood on Wednesdays from April 5 to May 24 from 10 AM to 12 PM and at Cambie on Thursdays from April 6 to May 25 from10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Registration is required.

Discover new ways to connect with your child and make learning fun. Parents and children ages 3-5 will use the alphabet, numbers, stories and play to learn literacy skills and help develop a love of reading.

“Being an elementary school teacher for 15 years, I was very impressed with this Program,” says Dr. Simmee Chung, parent of two children who attended the winter session. “What a great way to build a sense of community, and share with our children – a love for all literacies and learning.”

Activities, storytime and snacks are included in each weekly session.

For more details about the program, including dates, times and how to register, interested participants should check out our online event calendar at www.yourlibrary.ca /events , or call the library at 604-231-6412.

