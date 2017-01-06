trude-new-year-message

New Year statement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

  • admin
  • January 5, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 30

    • The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the New Year:

    “Happy New Year, everyone.

    “Tonight is 150 years in the making, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ring in the New Year together. From coast to coast to coast, spectacular events are planned to usher in Canada’s 150th birthday.

    “Before we leave 2016 behind, I want to thank you. Over the last year, we have accomplished a great deal together to strengthen the middle class and those working hard to join it.

    “We cut taxes on middle-class Canadians, and put more money in the pockets of nine out of ten families through a new, more generous Canada Child Benefit; we also signed one of the most progressive free trade deals in history that will benefit Canadians across the country.

    “As we mark Canada 150 over the next year, we will honour the generations of Canadians who have come together to create opportunities for one another. We will celebrate the courage and vision of those who came before us, and the hard work and ambition of Canadians – like you – who have made Canada the success story that it is today.

    “For my part as Prime Minister, I will always stand against the politics of fear and division, and focus on what brings us together – that is my New Year’s resolution to you.

    “In 2017, and beyond, our government will take further steps to help the middle class and those working hard to join it. And, together, I know we will continue to build the diverse and prosperous country that we are all so proud to call home.

    “Canada, let’s make this year our year.

    “On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish you a wonderful night and all the best in 2017.”

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    PHL population to hit 105M in 2017

    Next Story

    Filipinos among new Canadians who took first citizenship oath of 2017

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • The first new Canadians of 2017 took their oath at the Supreme Court of Canada on January 3
      05 January 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      Filipinos among new Canadians who took first citizenship oath of 2017

      Filipinos among new Canadians who took first citizenship oath of 2017 Marvin Rivera took his oath as a Canadian citizen on January 3, as part of the first batch of new Canadians who recited the first citizenship oath in 2017. Rivera took the oath with his wife Maria and son ...

    • trude-new-year-message
      05 January 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      New Year statement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

      The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the New Year: “Happy New Year, everyone. “Tonight is 150 years in the making, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ring in the New Year together. From coast to coast to coast, spectacular events are planned to usher ...

    • population
      05 January 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      PHL population to hit 105M in 2017

      200,000 teen moms expected The Commission on Population (POPCOM) on Thursday revealed that the Philippine population to reach 105,758,850 by December 31, 2017. POPCOM projections sets the number of schoolchildren at 31.5 million, the labor force at 66.7 million, and the population of Filipinos over 65 years old at ...

    • google-waymo-fca
      05 January 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      New self-driving car

      Google’s self-driving car unit is being spun off and rebranded as Waymo as it aims “to make it safe and easy for people and things to move around.” The company announced Tuesday that Waymo would become an independent operating unit within Google’s parent holding company Alphabet as it seeks ...

    • lion_poster
      05 January 2017
      9 hours ago No comment

      Lion (PG) ****

      Sacred Kin!                Family matters. Lessons like this come to the fore in the spectacular Lion. Brought to us by EOne Entertainment you will marvel at the march a brother takes to return to his roots. Join the mission at the International Village and Fifth Avenue Cinemas and other ...

    %d bloggers like this: