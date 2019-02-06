Pacific Immigrant Resources Society Selected to Improve Settlement Services for Newcomers in Vancouver

Vancouver, B.C.—Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) works with many partners in the delivery of services to newcomers to Canada, and supports their integration into Canadian communities. IRCC is actively working to improve these settlement services through the Service Delivery Improvements funding stream and will be providing funding of $1,157,694 to Pacific Immigrant Resources Society (PIRS) to help deliver these important services.

Joe Peschisolido, Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

PIRS will test and develop an innovative childcare service delivery model which will provide newcomer women with employment and at the same time support service provider organizations in BC who provide short-term onsite childcare as part of their support services. If successful, this project has a strong potential to scale up to a national level. It also provides an opportunity to partner with traditional and non-traditional stakeholders, such as entrepreneurs and designers, as part of the “hack-a-thon” event PIRS is hosting to generate design ideas.

IRCC’s Service Delivery Improvement Fund is a dedicated funding stream of over $30 million per year, devoted to service delivery improvement, innovation and experimentation to continue to find better ways to deliver services to newcomers, meet the needs of newcomer clients and support the integration process.

