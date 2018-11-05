PCTC Board Members and Officers 0f 2018-2019 Inducted!

Last October 24th, Wednesday, the new set of officers and directors of the Philippines Canada Trade Council (PCTC) Board were inducted by the Philippine Consul General Maria Andrelita S. Austria.

PCTC was established in 1983 as a non-profit organization, registered under the Federal Laws of Canada for the promotion of trade and investment between the Philippines and Canada.

The event celebrated the attendance of PCTC current members who continue to support PCTC endeavours, returning members whose presence indicates a great opportunity to move forward and guests, who may soon become new members of PCTC.

On behalf of the new PCTC Board, the new Chair, Tess Ireneo-Manalo, acknowledged the initiatives that were undertaken by the previous PCTC Board Members and Officers.

This year, the 2018-2019 PCTC Board plan is adopting the tagline: “Unity of purpose, inclusiveness of actions”. As the Chair expressed, “The journey with PCTC will not be a smooth one if the PCTC Board will have to walk it alone. We have to make sure that we (members and directors alike) are moving TOGETHER towards PCTC’s preferred future.”

