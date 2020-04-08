On Philippine Airlines Special Flight to Manila

ADVISORY

The Philippine Consulate General wishes to inform that

Philippine Airlines will be undertaking a special flight from Vancouver to Manila on 14th April 2020, Tuesday. Filipino nationals and travelers who may wish to return urgently to the Philippines are advised to get in touch with the PAL Vancouver office at the following contact details:

Email : vancouversales@pal.com.ph

Travelers should include the complete details of their passport or attach a scanned copy or screen-grab of their passport data page. Please write SWEEPER FLIGHT on the subject line.

All travelers are advised of the ongoing enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Luzon (including Metro Manila). The ECQ has been extended to 30 April 2020. Travelers are reminded to make their own travel decisions specific to their individual situation.

7 April 2020

Like this: Like Loading...