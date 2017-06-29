Philippine Tapestry show to dazzle Vancouver on August 20

Rene Salud

    • It takes a Philippine ambassador of fashion, Rene Salud, to come
    up with “Philippine Tapestry” – an initiative to take Philippine
    ethnic fabric designs to mainstream haute couture. It aims to
    highlight all the major weaves of the island of Mindanao, in an effort
    to promote indigenous fibers and the age old artistry tradition of
    Philippine weaving.

    The “Philippine Tapestry” collection will provide Canadians a rare opportunity
    of taking a peek into various aspects of the Philippines: its rich culture, beautiful
    destinations, eclectic music & dance; and, of course, fashion designs by the legendary Rene
    Salud.

    Fondly called “Mama Rene”, Salud’s “Philippine Tapestry” produces ethnic garments with
    international appeal, or as he calls it, “neoethnic” creations. He advocates for the use
    of indigenous materials in all his fashion shows to project a distinct “Philippine Look.”
    He adheres to the preservation of the weaves of Cordillera (Igorot fabric), Bicol
    (abaca), Visayas (piña) and Mindanao (t’nalak, inaul, yakan, Mindanao silk, and pissyabit).

    Salud produces intricate designs representing fashion statement on the exotic and regional influences
    of various indigenous regions. He takes pride in producing styles akin to Filipino cultural heritage that dates
    back from the Spanish times. Such are evident in combining intricate beadwork over native textiles. Designs by
    Rene Salud have won global critical acclaim from international design expositions in key fashion capitals of
    the world.

    The “Philippine Tapestry” neo-ethnic runway collection will certainly enhance one’s titillation to the tangible
    attributes of Philippine cultural heritage via indigenous fabrics and designs.

    Catch the “Philippine Tapestry” on tour in the following key Canadian cities and dates:

    • Vancouver : August 20
    • T o r o n t o: August 24 & 26
    • M o n t r e a l : August 29
    • C a l g a r y : September 1

    The Vancouver leg is another quality project of the United Filipino Canadian Associations of British
    Columbia (UFCABC).

    It will be held at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver. The Pipe Shop at the Shipyards is a spectacular 9,300
    sq. ft. restored heritage building on the City’s Waterfront.

    “ Philippine Tapestry” is brought to you by the Philippine Department of Tourism, Philippine
    Tourism Promotions Board and Philippine Airlines. In partnership with the Philippine Independence Day
    Council, Federation of Filipino Canadian Association of Québec, United Filipino Canadian Associations
    in British Columbia and the Philippine Festival Council of Alberta.
    photo by: “JM Ching, Blogger”

