Philippine Tapestry show to dazzle Vancouver on August 20

It takes a Philippine ambassador of fashion, Rene Salud, to come

up with “Philippine Tapestry” – an initiative to take Philippine

ethnic fabric designs to mainstream haute couture. It aims to

highlight all the major weaves of the island of Mindanao, in an effort

to promote indigenous fibers and the age old artistry tradition of

Philippine weaving.

The “Philippine Tapestry” collection will provide Canadians a rare opportunity

of taking a peek into various aspects of the Philippines: its rich culture, beautiful

destinations, eclectic music & dance; and, of course, fashion designs by the legendary Rene

Salud.

Fondly called “Mama Rene”, Salud’s “Philippine Tapestry” produces ethnic garments with

international appeal, or as he calls it, “neoethnic” creations. He advocates for the use

of indigenous materials in all his fashion shows to project a distinct “Philippine Look.”

He adheres to the preservation of the weaves of Cordillera (Igorot fabric), Bicol

(abaca), Visayas (piña) and Mindanao (t’nalak, inaul, yakan, Mindanao silk, and pissyabit).

Salud produces intricate designs representing fashion statement on the exotic and regional influences

of various indigenous regions. He takes pride in producing styles akin to Filipino cultural heritage that dates

back from the Spanish times. Such are evident in combining intricate beadwork over native textiles. Designs by

Rene Salud have won global critical acclaim from international design expositions in key fashion capitals of

the world.

The “Philippine Tapestry” neo-ethnic runway collection will certainly enhance one’s titillation to the tangible

attributes of Philippine cultural heritage via indigenous fabrics and designs.

Catch the “Philippine Tapestry” on tour in the following key Canadian cities and dates:

• Vancouver : August 20

• T o r o n t o: August 24 & 26

• M o n t r e a l : August 29

• C a l g a r y : September 1

The Vancouver leg is another quality project of the United Filipino Canadian Associations of British

Columbia (UFCABC).

It will be held at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver. The Pipe Shop at the Shipyards is a spectacular 9,300

sq. ft. restored heritage building on the City’s Waterfront.

“ Philippine Tapestry” is brought to you by the Philippine Department of Tourism, Philippine

Tourism Promotions Board and Philippine Airlines. In partnership with the Philippine Independence Day

Council, Federation of Filipino Canadian Association of Québec, United Filipino Canadian Associations

in British Columbia and the Philippine Festival Council of Alberta.

photo by: “JM Ching, Blogger”

